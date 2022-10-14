ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Utility stormwater fee in BR pushed back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of you still have questions ahead of that metro council vote next week to put more of your money toward fixing the parish’s stormwater problems. District 5 councilman, Darryl Hurst says I tell people, I can’t tell you something I don’t know....
Learn about disaster preparation during upcoming presentation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is working to educate people about preparing for a potential disaster. The public is invited to a “Lunch and Learn” event featuring certified archivist Emilie Leumas. The event is expected to take place at the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge at noon.
Donation drive aims to collect diapers, wipes, formula

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The group Louisiana Black Advocates for Life is hoping to collect diapers, wipes, and formula during a donation drive. Volunteers will collect the donations on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The church is located at 1564 Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge.
‘This is on us:’ Advocates sound alarm about domestic violence-related homicides at event, 36 pairs of shoes represent 2021 victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Butterfly Society held their eighth annual ‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ event Tuesday to raise awareness about domestic violence. This comes as East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore had previously stated that 2021 was the worst year ever when it comes to domestic and dating violence-related homicides.
Schools in Ascension Parish return to normal after water disruptions

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in Ascension Parish are returning to normal after experiencing disruptions in water service, according to school officials. Leaders say the campuses of Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle have had water services restored. The campuses are expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Baton Rouge General, YMCA team up for ‘Boo the Flu’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The community is invited to several drive-thru and walk-up flu shot events being planned by the Baton Rouge General and YMCA. “Boo the Flu” will take place over a two-week period starting Monday, Oct. 17, and will last through Saturday, Oct. 29. Doctors are...
Gun toting woman arrested for incident at Iberville Parish bar

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies for an incident that apparently took place October 16 at Club Secret in Plaquemine. Sheriff Brett Stassi says Sherri White, 51, of Plaquemine was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of...
First 10 violent juveniles moved from Bridge City to Angola

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Office of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday (Oct. 18) transported the first group of juvenile inmates from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth to the old death row facility at Angola, the state penitentiary. Ten of the state’s most violent juveniles were taken to Angola...
LSP: Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - On October 18, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville. The initial...
LSU vet school treats horses injured in interstate crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine confirmed the veterinary hospital is treating some of the horses that were injured in a crash. According to officials, a horse trailer was involved in a crash on I-12 East early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19. This...
Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.
1 seriously injured in crash involving BRPD unit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to emergency responders. A BRPD spokesman said the crash happened at Shelly Drive and North Foster Drive. According to emergency responders, one person involved in the crash was taken...
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

