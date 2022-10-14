Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA Powerrr starts off with the bell ringing for a woman’s tag team match. I’ll fill in the commentary team and the rest as it is announced:. The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs Natalia Markova and Taryn Terrell. Markova starts with Belle and they trade wrist...
Pro Wrestling Insider
G4, WHICH FEATURED WWE'S XAVIER WOODS, SHUTTING DOWN AGAIN
Deadline.com is announcing that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after bringing the gaming-centric network back from the dead. According to their report, the decision was made that there wasn't enough interest in the revived version of the network. G4 returned in November 2021 with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/15 WWE RESULTS FROM SIOUX CITY, IOWA
I attended last night's WWE show in Sioux City, Iowa. Here is a recap of what happened:. *When I walked in, Dominik Mysterio was ripping on his father, which led to Kevin Owens coming out and hitting a Stunner on him. I don't know what else may have happened before that.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RHEA RIPLEY OFFICIALLY RETURNS TO RING, USOS, JBL AND MORE
There was talk at Smackdown Friday night that WWE Hall of Famer JBL would be at the next several Raws in some capacity. Although she and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix got into it physically at WWE Extreme Rules, Rhea Ripley officially returned to the ring last night in Sioux City, Iowa for the first time since June:
Pro Wrestling Insider
HELWANI WAS RIGHT, TONY’S INVESTIGATION, TOO MANY TITLES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Did you see what Ariel Helwani said about his interview with Tony Khan?. Yes, I did. I don’t blame him a bit. If Tony wanted to do his work stuff, he should have just gone on Busted Open. The fact that he wouldn’t even say if the MJF situation was a work or not was embarrassing and it only got worse when MJF sat down with Sam Roberts and told the whole story. I don’t blame Ariel one bit. I would never interview Tony again if I were him. Tony was really petulant in that interview. You can see him comments at about 37 minutes in on the video below.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FILES FOUR NEW TRADEMARKS
All the filings were for goods and services in "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: WWE PLE CANCELED
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that WWE's "Day 1" PPV, which was scheduled for January 1, will no longer be taking place. The show was scheduled to emanate from Atlanta, GA. According to his report, it will not be rescheduled. That means that after the Survivor Series on 11/26, there is no...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ON HULU UPDATE
I was looking on Hulu and noticed that once again WWE content has an expiration date. Most WWE content seems to have an expiration date of 9 or 10 days. The one exception it seems is newer episodes of SmackDown from the last three weeks do not seem to have expiration dates on them.
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/14 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Moxley, Claudio, Butcher & the Blade Make Their Rampage Entrances | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. Exclusive: An Emotional Shawn Spears on where he's been & what his future is | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. The Kingdom Have Arrived to Challenge the Top Guys | AEW Rampage: Toronto, 10/14/22. Has Nyla Rose...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOING TO AEW TUESDAY? MEET JON MOXLEY MONDAY
Fans who purchase or hold tickets for this Tuesday's AEW Dynamite at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio can take part in a free meet and greet with AEW Champion Jon Moxley this Monday at 4:30 PM. Fans can get a free photo with Moxley, who will not be...
Pro Wrestling Insider
30 YEAS OF MATT HARDY, LEGADO DEBUTS, SMACKDOWN DEBUTS AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma basks in a successful debut: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 15, 2022. The Undertaker and other wrestling legends celebrate Matt Hardy. Congratulations Matt Hardy On 30 Years In The Wrestling Business #30YearClub. Black Adam Featurette - A Flawed Hero (2022) Shayna Baszler & Austin Creed visit Ender's Games...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GALLOWS AND ANDERSON TO MAKE OFFICIAL RAW IN-RING RETURN MONDAY
Officially added to this Monday's Raw in Oklahoma City is Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy, in Gallows and Anderson's first official in-ring WWE return bout. *Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar. *WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle. *The Miz versus Dexter Lumis -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN REIGNS-WWE UPDATE, DOMINIK REPLACES REY
Roman Reigns is advertised for the following TVs to build up the Crown Jewel and Survivor Series PPVs:. 10/28 - Smackdown in St Louis, MO (might be a double Smackdown TV taping as there is no Smackdown TV advertised for 11/4 due to the Crown Jewel PPV on 11/5) 10/31...
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: SHAWN SPEARS ON AEW RETURN, WHY HE TOOK TIME AWAY FROM COMPANY
AEW released the following post-Rampage promo explaining his disappearance from the company in recent months prior to his return this week:
Pro Wrestling Insider
FOUR WAY BOUT ADDED TO TONIGHT'S SMACKDOWN, WINNER TO EARN WWE INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE MATCH
WWE announced this afternoon that Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa has been added to tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans, LA on FOX. The winner of the bout will earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER. Previously announced for the broadcast:. *Bray Wyatt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR MOVES BRANDS, NWA STARS AT TAPING AND MORE SMACKDOWN NOTES
Rey Mysterio is shifting brands and will be working the Smackdown TVs going forward. That will play out over the course of tonight's episode. We are told that the company was really happy with Roxanne Perez's work tonight on Smackdown and there is already talk of her being used again on the brand.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAY'S BACK: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center:. *Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LOTS OF WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE announced Imperium vs The Usos & Solo Sikoa for the 11/1 event in Dormund, Germany. Shawn Michaels is on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. Vic Joseph and Corey Graves talk with The Heartbreak Kid about what brought him to work in NXT, what he tries to remember when training young talent, thoughts on the NXT 2.0 transition, and why it was important to do so, Shawn also discusses corporate changes within WWE, his friendship with Triple H, being one of the stewards for the future of the company, bringing knowledge learned forward, what excites him about the WWE product and how he sees his legacy.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POTENTIAL SPOILER: WWE NXT STAR SET FOR THIS MONDAY'S RAW TAPING [UPDATED]
Note: The original posting was missing my final line. My apologies. Cameron Grimes is slated to be at this Monday's Raw taping, PWInsider.com has confirmed. The popular WWE NXT star will most likely be there to work on the WWE Main Event taping as Carmelo Hayes did this past week and other NXT talents have of late.
