RHEA RIPLEY OFFICIALLY RETURNS TO RING, USOS, JBL AND MORE
There was talk at Smackdown Friday night that WWE Hall of Famer JBL would be at the next several Raws in some capacity. Although she and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix got into it physically at WWE Extreme Rules, Rhea Ripley officially returned to the ring last night in Sioux City, Iowa for the first time since June:
G4, WHICH FEATURED WWE'S XAVIER WOODS, SHUTTING DOWN AGAIN
Deadline.com is announcing that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after bringing the gaming-centric network back from the dead. According to their report, the decision was made that there wasn't enough interest in the revived version of the network. G4 returned in November 2021 with...
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
NWA Powerrr starts off with the bell ringing for a woman’s tag team match. I’ll fill in the commentary team and the rest as it is announced:. The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) vs Natalia Markova and Taryn Terrell. Markova starts with Belle and they trade wrist...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
OPTION C! Frankie Kazarian Challenges the Winner of Alexander vs. Bobby Fish | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. KNOCKOUTS NO DQ MATCH | Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. INSANE 6 Way X-Division Match | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. Bully Ray Wants to REDEFINE His Legacy in...
WWE FILES FOUR NEW TRADEMARKS
All the filings were for goods and services in "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
REPORT: WWE PLE CANCELED
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that WWE's "Day 1" PPV, which was scheduled for January 1, will no longer be taking place. The show was scheduled to emanate from Atlanta, GA. According to his report, it will not be rescheduled. That means that after the Survivor Series on 11/26, there is no...
WWE ON HULU UPDATE
I was looking on Hulu and noticed that once again WWE content has an expiration date. Most WWE content seems to have an expiration date of 9 or 10 days. The one exception it seems is newer episodes of SmackDown from the last three weeks do not seem to have expiration dates on them.
SHEAMUS ON NBC SPORTS THIS AM, LATEST FROM SCHAMBERGER AND MORE
Sheamus was on NBC Sports today for Premier League Morning:. Bray Wyatt's greatest moments: WWE Top 10, Oct. 16, 2022.
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT

HELWANI WAS RIGHT, TONY’S INVESTIGATION, TOO MANY TITLES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Did you see what Ariel Helwani said about his interview with Tony Khan?. Yes, I did. I don’t blame him a bit. If Tony wanted to do his work stuff, he should have just gone on Busted Open. The fact that he wouldn’t even say if the MJF situation was a work or not was embarrassing and it only got worse when MJF sat down with Sam Roberts and told the whole story. I don’t blame Ariel one bit. I would never interview Tony again if I were him. Tony was really petulant in that interview. You can see him comments at about 37 minutes in on the video below.
10/14 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Moxley, Claudio, Butcher & the Blade Make Their Rampage Entrances | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. Exclusive: An Emotional Shawn Spears on where he's been & what his future is | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. The Kingdom Have Arrived to Challenge the Top Guys | AEW Rampage: Toronto, 10/14/22. Has Nyla Rose...
ROMAN REIGNS-WWE UPDATE, DOMINIK REPLACES REY
Roman Reigns is advertised for the following TVs to build up the Crown Jewel and Survivor Series PPVs:. 10/28 - Smackdown in St Louis, MO (might be a double Smackdown TV taping as there is no Smackdown TV advertised for 11/4 due to the Crown Jewel PPV on 11/5) 10/31...
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs Chris Dickinson. *STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open vs. Team Filthy's JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. *Doc Gallows vs Che Cabrera.
PRELIMINARY WWE SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX audience is 2,175,000 viewers with a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update with the final number after the weekend.
VIDEO: SHAWN SPEARS ON AEW RETURN, WHY HE TOOK TIME AWAY FROM COMPANY
AEW released the following post-Rampage promo explaining his disappearance from the company in recent months prior to his return this week:
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV TICKETS NOW ON SALE
Tickets for the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV at Center Stage in Atlanta are now on sale, as is the 1/14/23 TV taping the following day:. Impact released the following promo from Taylor Wilde about her return to the company:. The GoFundMe Campaign to assist Don West as...
AEW'S TEXAS RETURN NOW ON SALE, SARAYA TALKS
The 12/7 AEW Dynamite taping in Cedar Park, Texas at the H-E-B Center is now on sale at this link.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Sudu Shah. Match Number One: Ikemen Jiro and Tank Ledger versus Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson. Jiro and Hudson start things off. They lock up and Hudson backs Jiro into the corner. They lock up and Hudson sends Jiro to the mat. They lock up and Hudson sends Jiro face first into the mat. Hudson works on the shoulder. Jiro tries for a drope toe hold and he applies a side head lock. Hudson wit a shoulder tackle. Ledger tags in and they lock up. Hudson with a side head lock and a shoulder tackle but Ledger tays on his feet. They go with a series of shoulders and neither goes down. Duke with a knee ot the midsection and then he returns to the shoulder.
BRAY'S BACK: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center:. *Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn.
