The Claremont Police Department has asked residents to be aware of a new telephone scam. “Today, the Claremont Police Department received reports of a caller identifying himself as Tony Garcia from Southern California Edison,” read a CPD press release. “The caller was calling to arrange an $800 cash bill payment for the return of utility service. The caller attempted to make payment arrangements in person. Please be advised that Southern California Edison and other utilities will never demand cash for billing payments.”

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO