Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
OPTION C! Frankie Kazarian Challenges the Winner of Alexander vs. Bobby Fish | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. KNOCKOUTS NO DQ MATCH | Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. INSANE 6 Way X-Division Match | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. Bully Ray Wants to REDEFINE His Legacy in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
REPORT: WWE PLE CANCELED
Wrestlenomics.com is reporting that WWE's "Day 1" PPV, which was scheduled for January 1, will no longer be taking place. The show was scheduled to emanate from Atlanta, GA. According to his report, it will not be rescheduled. That means that after the Survivor Series on 11/26, there is no...
Pro Wrestling Insider
G4, WHICH FEATURED WWE'S XAVIER WOODS, SHUTTING DOWN AGAIN
Deadline.com is announcing that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after bringing the gaming-centric network back from the dead. According to their report, the decision was made that there wasn't enough interest in the revived version of the network. G4 returned in November 2021 with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
'ONE FIRST-RATE MATCH AFTER ANOTHER FROM A MIND-BOGGLING ARRAY OF TALENT' - 10/14 AAW JIM LYNAM MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT ON HIGHSPOTS.TV NIGHT ONE LIVE REPORT
Night one of the Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament is in the books. AAW put on a great show that once again demonstrated why it is the premier independent wrestling company in the Midwest. The opening round of the 16 person tournament was essentially one first-rate match after another from a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT
Pro Wrestling Insider
30 YEAS OF MATT HARDY, LEGADO DEBUTS, SMACKDOWN DEBUTS AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma basks in a successful debut: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 15, 2022. The Undertaker and other wrestling legends celebrate Matt Hardy. Congratulations Matt Hardy On 30 Years In The Wrestling Business #30YearClub. Black Adam Featurette - A Flawed Hero (2022) Shayna Baszler & Austin Creed visit Ender's Games...
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/15 AAW JIM LYNAM MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT NIGHT TWO LIVE REPORT FROM CHICAGO
JLMT Round Two: Gnarles Garvin vs. Hakim Zane with a big splash. This took awhile to get going but the crowd was into the idea of an upset by the end of it. Big pop for the Garvin win. JMLT Round Two: Davey Vega def. Masha Slamovich after a schoolboy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FOUR WAY BOUT ADDED TO TONIGHT'S SMACKDOWN, WINNER TO EARN WWE INTERCONTINENTAL TITLE MATCH
WWE announced this afternoon that Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa has been added to tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans, LA on FOX. The winner of the bout will earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER. Previously announced for the broadcast:. *Bray Wyatt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAY'S BACK: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center:. *Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY WWE SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX audience is 2,175,000 viewers with a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update with the final number after the weekend.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STOCK HITS THREE YEAR CLOSING HIGH & MORE
WWE's stock closed today at $75.71 today, which would be its highest closing price in three years. Shawn Michaels on Triple H, taking charge of NXT and more: WWE After the Bell, Oct. 14, 2022. FRIDAY STREAM-uhhhhh.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Ikemen Jiro and Tank Ledger vs. Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson. *Myles Borne vs. Dante Chen. *Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT STAR TO MAKE SMACKDOWN DEBUT TONIGHT
Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school and promotion in Texas posted the following on their Facebook page, announcing WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez, who trained under Booker, will be debuting on tonight's Smackdown:. Perez tweeted earlier today she was in New Orleans:
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW FILES TRADEMARK ON CLASSIC STABLE NAME
On 10/10, AEW applied to trademark 'Varsity Club' for G & S: Entertainment in the nature of live performances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: SHAWN SPEARS ON AEW RETURN, WHY HE TOOK TIME AWAY FROM COMPANY
AEW released the following post-Rampage promo explaining his disappearance from the company in recent months prior to his return this week:
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN REIGNS-WWE UPDATE, DOMINIK REPLACES REY
Roman Reigns is advertised for the following TVs to build up the Crown Jewel and Survivor Series PPVs:. 10/28 - Smackdown in St Louis, MO (might be a double Smackdown TV taping as there is no Smackdown TV advertised for 11/4 due to the Crown Jewel PPV on 11/5) 10/31...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
*AEW Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade with The Bunny. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho vs. ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle. *Shawn Spears & ROH & IWGP & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Brian Cage & The Gates of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR MOVES BRANDS, NWA STARS AT TAPING AND MORE SMACKDOWN NOTES
Rey Mysterio is shifting brands and will be working the Smackdown TVs going forward. That will play out over the course of tonight's episode. We are told that the company was really happy with Roxanne Perez's work tonight on Smackdown and there is already talk of her being used again on the brand.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs Chris Dickinson. *STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open vs. Team Filthy's JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. *Doc Gallows vs Che Cabrera.
