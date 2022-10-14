Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Woman's body found across the street from Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that the body of a woman was found across the street from the Tulsa Day Center. Police say EMSA medics found a deceased white woman in her 30s while responding to a cold call. The woman was covered in blankets...
KTUL
20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
KTUL
Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa this week, kicking off for it's 43rd year on Tuesday. The festival celebrates authentic Bavarian culture in a setting modeled after Oktoberfest Munich in Bavaria, Germany. Tuesday night, the celebrations kick off with a private authentic German dinner at the BierMesiter's...
KTUL
Okmulgee police confirm bodies found in Deep Fork River those of four missing men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has confirmed that the four bodies found in the Deep Fork River have been positively identified as the missing men from Okmulgee. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens have been missing since Oct. 9. On Friday, investigators found...
KTUL
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
KTUL
Creek County deputies seeking information in search for missing woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office said they are seeking information concerning a missing woman. Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to Creek County Sheriff's Office on October 15, 2022. Deputies say Fuller has not had contact with any family members since early 2021. She was last...
KTUL
Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit moves forward to discovery phase
TULSA, Okla. — The fight for justice on behalf of the three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre continues. During a status conference Tuesday, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall gave the attorneys for the survivors the green light to continue forward with the deposition of 101-year-old survivor Hughes Van Ellis.
KTUL
Okmulgee quadruple murder person of interest denied bond by Florida judge
UPDATE: A Florida judge has denied bond for Joe Kennedy. He will remain in custody. --- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee police say the person of interest in themurder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores,...
KTUL
16-year-old McLain shooting suspect expected in court
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 16-year-old charged with the deadly shooting outside McLain High School's homecoming football game is scheduled to be in court Monday. Ni'avien Golden has been charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. The...
KTUL
Tulsa shelter highlights services after woman freezes to death
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman was found dead across the street from a Tulsa homeless shelter Wednesday morning. Police believe she succumbed to the previous night’s conditions when temperatures dropped below freezing for the first time this fall. They do not suspect foul play, but even in cold weather, homeless shelters can’t always convince people to use their services.
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues search for clues in 2021 Turley disappearances
TULSA, Okla. — A year after three people disappeared in Turley last October, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office continues looking for clues. 76-year-old Jack Grimes and 56-year-old Dwayne Selby were supposed to be at a horse show in Texas during the third week of October, but never made it home.
KTUL
Man arrested after striking victim in the head with axe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say dealt a near fatal blow to a man he had never spoken to before. Monday evening, officers were called to a home near 15th and Denver for an "axeing". Investigators learned that the suspect, Israel Trejo,...
KTUL
Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of stealing from vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured who is suspected of stealing from a vehicle. On Sept. 22 around 8 a.m., this man allegedly broke into a vehicle at a convenience store near Admiral and 193rd East Avenue. Police say...
KTUL
Tulsa police identify, question possible witness to murder of 18-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Homicide detectives with the Tulsa Police Department are asking the public for help with identifying and locating a white male seen on surveillance video with a murder suspect. Detectives say he may have witnessed the homicide of 18-year-old Fedro Givens at the Echo Trails Apartments on...
KTUL
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting another in Broken Arrow, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police say they arrested a juvenile for the shooting in a hotel parking lot yesterday afternoon. Both McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were briefly put on lockdown around 2:30 p.m. Monday as police responded to the scene. Officers say both...
KTUL
Tulsa Health Department stresses importance of safe, adequate heat
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In the coming weeks, temperatures are expected to fluctuate which is why the Tulsa Health Department wants to remind Tulsa County residents of the importance of safe and adequate heat for homes or apartments. Heaters must warm a living space to a minimum of 65...
KTUL
Schools put on lockdown after juvenile shot in Broken Arrow hotel parking lot
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a shooting in a hotel parking lot near South Garnett Road and West Kenosha Street. On Oct. 17 around 2:30 p.m. officers arrived and found a juvenile victim that had been shot. This led BAPD to lock down...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest serial larceny suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested Marquis Johnson on October 16. Around 2 a.m. that day, TPD responded to a call at a Quiktrip near East 61st Street and Highway 169 concerning a larceny. The store reported that Johnson had stolen 18 boxes of products.
KTUL
Collinsville haunted house returns to scare up donations for Toys for Tots
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's such a clash of ideas. A haunted house with a heart of gold. Or to be more precise in this year's case.... "They'll see some of their favorite fairy tales with a bit of a scary twist on them," said Amber Wise. This year,...
Comments / 0