Owasso, OK

Woman's body found across the street from Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that the body of a woman was found across the street from the Tulsa Day Center. Police say EMSA medics found a deceased white woman in her 30s while responding to a cold call. The woman was covered in blankets...
TULSA, OK
20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
TULSA, OK
Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa this week, kicking off for it's 43rd year on Tuesday. The festival celebrates authentic Bavarian culture in a setting modeled after Oktoberfest Munich in Bavaria, Germany. Tuesday night, the celebrations kick off with a private authentic German dinner at the BierMesiter's...
TULSA, OK
28-year-old dies after crash in Washington County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 28-year-old man died after a crash in Washington County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on North 3950 Road near EW 600 Road just west of Copan. Jimmie Hill from Copan was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
TULSA, OK
Creek County deputies seeking information in search for missing woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office said they are seeking information concerning a missing woman. Stephanie Fuller was reported missing to Creek County Sheriff's Office on October 15, 2022. Deputies say Fuller has not had contact with any family members since early 2021. She was last...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit moves forward to discovery phase

TULSA, Okla. — The fight for justice on behalf of the three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre continues. During a status conference Tuesday, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall gave the attorneys for the survivors the green light to continue forward with the deposition of 101-year-old survivor Hughes Van Ellis.
TULSA, OK
16-year-old McLain shooting suspect expected in court

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 16-year-old charged with the deadly shooting outside McLain High School's homecoming football game is scheduled to be in court Monday. Ni'avien Golden has been charged as an adult with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting with intent to kill. The...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa shelter highlights services after woman freezes to death

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman was found dead across the street from a Tulsa homeless shelter Wednesday morning. Police believe she succumbed to the previous night’s conditions when temperatures dropped below freezing for the first time this fall. They do not suspect foul play, but even in cold weather, homeless shelters can’t always convince people to use their services.
TULSA, OK
Man arrested after striking victim in the head with axe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say dealt a near fatal blow to a man he had never spoken to before. Monday evening, officers were called to a home near 15th and Denver for an "axeing". Investigators learned that the suspect, Israel Trejo,...
TULSA, OK
Medical Examiner expected to ID bodies found in Deep Fork River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police are waiting for official word from the Medical Examiner whether the four bodies pulled from Deep Fork River Friday are the four men who have been missing for more than a week. Investigators are using the time to sift through all the evidence...
OKMULGEE, OK
Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of stealing from vehicle

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured who is suspected of stealing from a vehicle. On Sept. 22 around 8 a.m., this man allegedly broke into a vehicle at a convenience store near Admiral and 193rd East Avenue. Police say...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa police identify, question possible witness to murder of 18-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Homicide detectives with the Tulsa Police Department are asking the public for help with identifying and locating a white male seen on surveillance video with a murder suspect. Detectives say he may have witnessed the homicide of 18-year-old Fedro Givens at the Echo Trails Apartments on...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Health Department stresses importance of safe, adequate heat

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In the coming weeks, temperatures are expected to fluctuate which is why the Tulsa Health Department wants to remind Tulsa County residents of the importance of safe and adequate heat for homes or apartments. Heaters must warm a living space to a minimum of 65...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa police arrest serial larceny suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested Marquis Johnson on October 16. Around 2 a.m. that day, TPD responded to a call at a Quiktrip near East 61st Street and Highway 169 concerning a larceny. The store reported that Johnson had stolen 18 boxes of products.
TULSA, OK

