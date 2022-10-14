Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
OPTION C! Frankie Kazarian Challenges the Winner of Alexander vs. Bobby Fish | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. KNOCKOUTS NO DQ MATCH | Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. INSANE 6 Way X-Division Match | IMPACT Oct. 13, 2022. Bully Ray Wants to REDEFINE His Legacy in...
Pro Wrestling Insider
G4, WHICH FEATURED WWE'S XAVIER WOODS, SHUTTING DOWN AGAIN
Deadline.com is announcing that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after bringing the gaming-centric network back from the dead. According to their report, the decision was made that there wasn't enough interest in the revived version of the network. G4 returned in November 2021 with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SHEAMUS ON NBC SPORTS THIS AM, LATEST FROM SCHAMBERGER AND MORE
Sheamus was on NBC Sports today for Premier League Morning:. Bray Wyatt's greatest moments: WWE Top 10, Oct. 16, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROMAN REIGNS-WWE UPDATE, DOMINIK REPLACES REY
Roman Reigns is advertised for the following TVs to build up the Crown Jewel and Survivor Series PPVs:. 10/28 - Smackdown in St Louis, MO (might be a double Smackdown TV taping as there is no Smackdown TV advertised for 11/4 due to the Crown Jewel PPV on 11/5) 10/31...
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/14 AEW RAMPAGE VIDEOS
Exclusive: Moxley, Claudio, Butcher & the Blade Make Their Rampage Entrances | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. Exclusive: An Emotional Shawn Spears on where he's been & what his future is | AEW Rampage 10/14/22. The Kingdom Have Arrived to Challenge the Top Guys | AEW Rampage: Toronto, 10/14/22. Has Nyla Rose...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW'S TEXAS RETURN NOW ON SALE, SARAYA TALKS
The 12/7 AEW Dynamite taping in Cedar Park, Texas at the H-E-B Center is now on sale at this link.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE KINGDOWN COMMENT ON AEW DEBUT

Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Ikemen Jiro and Tank Ledger vs. Bryson Montana and Duke Hudson. *Myles Borne vs. Dante Chen. *Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
*AEW Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade with The Bunny. *Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho vs. ROH Six Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle. *Shawn Spears & ROH & IWGP & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Brian Cage & The Gates of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
USO, OMOS-SMACKDOWN UPDATES
As noted during the broadcast earlier, Jimmy Uso was not at Smackdown tonight. We are told he is working this weekend's Smackdown live event in Arizona, so it may just be a storyline thing. We are told he was not physically in New Orleans. Omos and MVP will be appearing...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING HARD TO KILL 2023 PPV TICKETS NOW ON SALE
Tickets for the 1/13/23 Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV at Center Stage in Atlanta are now on sale, as is the 1/14/23 TV taping the following day:. Impact released the following promo from Taylor Wilde about her return to the company:. The GoFundMe Campaign to assist Don West as...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRELIMINARY WWE SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE IS...
The preliminary WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX audience is 2,175,000 viewers with a 0.52 in the 18-49 demo, according to SpoilerTV.com. We will update with the final number after the weekend.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE IN MSG NOW ON SALE, THE ROCK ON EARLY REACTIONS TO 'BLACK ADAM' AND MORE
Tickets for the 12/26 WWE return to Madison Square Garden in NYC are now officially on sale. WWE NXT will be in Largo, Florida at the Largo Event Center tonight with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Cora Joda, Cameron Grimes and Toxic Attraction advertised. If anyone is attending, PWInsider.com is seeking live reports.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN STRONG PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's New Japan Strong on FITE.TV and New Japan World:. *STRONG Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs Chris Dickinson. *STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open vs. Team Filthy's JR Kratos & Danny Limelight. *Doc Gallows vs Che Cabrera.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NXT STAR TO MAKE SMACKDOWN DEBUT TONIGHT
Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school and promotion in Texas posted the following on their Facebook page, announcing WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez, who trained under Booker, will be debuting on tonight's Smackdown:. Perez tweeted earlier today she was in New Orleans:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE SMACKDOWN, RAW STARS BACKSTAGE IN NOLA
The early plan was for Bray Wyatt's segment to close tonight's Smackdown episode. Rey Mysterio, Bayley and Bianca Belair are all backstage in New Orleans.
Pro Wrestling Insider
30 YEAS OF MATT HARDY, LEGADO DEBUTS, SMACKDOWN DEBUTS AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma basks in a successful debut: The SmackDown LowDown, Oct. 15, 2022. The Undertaker and other wrestling legends celebrate Matt Hardy. Congratulations Matt Hardy On 30 Years In The Wrestling Business #30YearClub. Black Adam Featurette - A Flawed Hero (2022) Shayna Baszler & Austin Creed visit Ender's Games...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GOING TO AEW TUESDAY? MEET JON MOXLEY MONDAY
Fans who purchase or hold tickets for this Tuesday's AEW Dynamite at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio can take part in a free meet and greet with AEW Champion Jon Moxley this Monday at 4:30 PM. Fans can get a free photo with Moxley, who will not be...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING TV REPORT
WOW - Women of Wrestling aired over the weekend. Our commentary team is David McLane, Steven Dickey, and AJ Mendez. If you haven’t even seen WOW, most everyone has an over the top gimmick much like GLOW in the 1980’s. It’s syndicated, so it may show at different times depending when you live on weekend days. Here in the Minneapolis area, it is on at 1 pm and 10 pm on Saturdays.
Pro Wrestling Insider
10/15 WWE IN PHOENIX, ARIZONA LIVE REPORT
WWE returned to Phoenix for Saturday Night's Main Event. My first WWE main roster house show since the invasion. 30 years ago tomorrow I went to my first show. Only 100 level and floor seats were sold. I think there was about 5,000 fans. That said, A LOT of Bloodline and Roman Reigns shirts in the crowd.
