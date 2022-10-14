Read full article on original website
Jay-Z Sues Bacardi Over D’Usse Partnership, Demands to See All Books and Records
Jay-Z has filed a lawsuit against spirit company Bacardi, over the brand’s lack of financial clarity involving their partnership with D’Usse. Per TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by Hov’s company SC Liquor, which is demanding Bacardi open their books so that the Roc-a-Fella mogul can see exactly how much he’s making with D’Usse, the cognac brand in which Bacardi and Jay are 50/50 partners.
2 Chainz to Host Amazon Music Live Concert Series
The new Amazon Music Live concert series is set to launch later this month with host 2 Chainz. Amazon Music Live will premiere on Oct. 27 with a performance from Lil Baby, who’s set to give fans live versions of several It’s Only Me tracks, plus a selection of past catalog favorites. The series is timed to coincide with Thursday Night Football, which itself overlaps with the eve of each Friday’s batch of new music releases.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes to George Floyd’s Family for Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Misinformation (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/17, 8:30 p.m. ET: At the time of this writing, West’s latest Drink Champs interview is no longer live on Revolt’s YouTube channel. No official comment appears to have surfaced on the decision yet. Longtime associate/collaborator Consequence—who said he was at the taping—tweeted, “NORE @noreaga texted me...
Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Speculation She and Pardison Fontaine Got Engaged Amid Anniversary Celebrations
Megan Thee Stallion has denied speculation she got engaged to her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. “Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted on Wednesday. In a comment shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s post on the matter, Megan’s hairstylist Kellon also suggested that the ring in the photos wasn’t on the right hand for it to be an engagement ring.
Live From Vegas: Usher Is Still Doing It His Way
Usher is just a few weeks away from ending the first leg of My Way – The Vegas Residency, and he’s going out on top. More than 5,000 people traveled from all over the world to Las Vegas to watch the R&B singer perform at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. The trip may seem excessive to some but it’s worth making for the man who made Confessions.
Drake Looks Back on Being Paid $100 to Open for Ice Cube Early in His Career
Drake has offered some succinct but impactful words of encouragement for fellow artists who may be at the beginning of their journey with respect to live performances. Indeed, Drake shared an Instagram Stories update on Tuesday focused on a show he did at the since-closed Kool Haus venue in Toronto back in 2006. For his opening slot on the Ice Cube-headlined date, Drake, as shown in paperwork at the time, had a guarantee of $100.
Lil Uzi Vert Drops “Just Wanna Rock” Track
After previously teasing it on TikTok, Lil Uzi Vert has dropped off their new single “Just Wanna Rock.”. The single previously blew up on the social media platform, earning over 500 million views in just three weeks. “Just Wanna Rock” comes on the heels of Uzi releasing Red & White this past summer, which was the rapper’s first full-length offering since November 2020, when they joined forces with Future for the collaborative Pluto x Baby Pluto project.
Lil Baby Responds to Speculation That He Has Issues With Migos
Lil Baby stopped by 97.9 Jamz on Tuesday to promote his third studio album It’s Only Me. During his appearance on the station’s Posted on the Corner show, the Quality Control rapper was asked if there was any “underlying issue” between him and Migos following speculation that he sent shots on new track “Stand On It.”
Brampton Punjabi and Rap Scenes Unite on Varinder Brar and Gustavo Guaapo’s “Mashook”
The Punjabi hip-hop scene in Brampton is getting louder every day. Rapper Varinder Brar teamed up with fellow Brampton native Gustavo Guaapo on their celebratory new single “Mashook.”. The single, in which the title translates to “beloved,” sees Brar and Guaapo rapping their respective verses in Punjabi and English...
Little Simz Scoops 2022 Mercury Prize For ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Having postponed the original awards ceremony due to the Queen’s passing in September—called off at the very last minute after guests had already arrived—the Mercury Music Prize returned to London’s Eventim Apollo last night and named Little Simz as the big winner for her masterpiece fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.
Legendary Rock Critic Robert Christgau Slams Tragically Hip: ‘Worse than Kansas’
In famed music critic Robert Christgau’s latest newsletter, Xgau Sez, he admits to loving Canada but having less-than-fond thoughts about some of the most popular Canadian bands, including The Tragically Hip. “Worse than Kansas, my sole review reported, and it doesn’t get much worse than that,” Christgau said of...
OVO Leans Into October With Halloween Collection
Freddy Krueger has returned once again, but this time not in anyone’s dreams. Instead, he’ll be featured in the new OVO Halloween collection that highlights the movie series A Nightmare on Elm Street. Teased on OVO’s Instagram page, the horror icon appears on a black long-sleeve shirt where...
