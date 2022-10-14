Usher is just a few weeks away from ending the first leg of My Way – The Vegas Residency, and he’s going out on top. More than 5,000 people traveled from all over the world to Las Vegas to watch the R&B singer perform at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM. The trip may seem excessive to some but it’s worth making for the man who made Confessions.

