Birmingham’s effort to modernize garbage pickup has begun, with the delivery of the first 20,000 new garbage cans being delivered to residents starting this month. The city’s Department of Public Works has begun the first phase of delivery to residents, which will take place over the next four weeks, said city spokesman Rick Journey. The delivery of 100,000 garbage carts, all standardized 96-gallon containers, will be completed in 2023.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO