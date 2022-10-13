Read full article on original website
Birmingham City Council Approves Package That Will Bring 76 Research Jobs to City
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, the San Diego-based company that purchased Southern Research’s engineering division earlier this year, will receive up to $228,000 in city incentives to bring 76 new jobs to Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the development agreement at its meeting Tuesdsay. Kratos acquired Southern...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board to release audit report
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to see the results of an audit into billing problems facing thousands of customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board. The BWWB’s General Manager told the board Wednesday that former BWWB GM Mac Underwood submitted a final report Tuesday night, and the board will hear more about it at their next meeting next Wednesday.
Leeds Council makes offer for new Main Street location, agrees to livestream meetings
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune Leeds – During a meeting of the Leeds City Hall on Monday, Oct. 17, the city council approved an offer to move the Main Street program to the train depot before agreeing to a suggestion by Councilwoman DeVoris Ragland-Pierce to begin live streaming meetings. Before the meeting began, Councilman […]
Proposed $50 million amphitheater at Carraway tests regional cooperation for economic development
The next significant test of the historic regional public/private economic cooperation that produced Protective Stadium, renovated Legacy Arena, lured the United State Football League, and funded (and bailed out) the World Games is a proposed $50 million 9,500-seat amphitheater. The amphitheater would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County proposing $50 million North Birmingham amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission presented a plan Tuesday to build a $50 million amphitheater two blocks north of Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. The funding for the 9,000 seat venue would come from the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, BJCC, Live Nation and the Convention and...
Birmingham begins delivery of 100,000 trash cans with anti-theft chips
Birmingham’s effort to modernize garbage pickup has begun, with the delivery of the first 20,000 new garbage cans being delivered to residents starting this month. The city’s Department of Public Works has begun the first phase of delivery to residents, which will take place over the next four weeks, said city spokesman Rick Journey. The delivery of 100,000 garbage carts, all standardized 96-gallon containers, will be completed in 2023.
wvtm13.com
Retired Jefferson County deputy talks dangers of law enforcement profession
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — For law enforcement officers, the job is growing more and more dangerous. More than a dozen officers nationwide have been shot in the line of duty in the last week, including one in Central Alabama. Many law enforcement officers who have the option to retire...
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB for ‘roadway lighting activities,’ in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Alabama Department of Transportation will temporarily close Exit 130-B to US-11/1st Avenue N on I-20 Eastbound to conduct roadway lighting activities. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. A temporary short-term closure will be utilized for the closure. The exit is expected […]
Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways. Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
Building Design & Construction
Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s home vandalized by anti-development activists
Activists vandalized the home and vehicles of Miller Gorrie, chairman of Birmingham-based Brasfield & Gorrie, in protest of a planned $90 million, 85-acre police, fire and public safety training center in Atlanta. The activists, identifying themselves as the Forest Defenders, claimed responsibility for the attack at the Birmingham, Alabama-area home,...
Alabama law enforcement commits to prioritizing, combatting domestic violence beyond October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month
BIRMINGHAM – The month of October is nationally recognized as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” and across North Alabama, numerous victim service providers and community-based agencies daily serve as advocates, protectors, and healers for victims of domestic violence. Their ongoing commitment to serve victims of domestic violence is shared by federal and local law enforcement agencies in […]
TPD investigates threats in Trussville City Schools system
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating two separate verbal threats that were made in the Trussville City Schools (TCS) system this week. One threat was by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18., and Hewitt-Trussville […]
Leeds Board of Education discusses state trust fund, adopts mental health opt-in policy
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune LEEDS – At a short meeting of the Leeds Board of Education on Thursday, Oct 13 Superintendent John Moore spoke on an announcement made in a conference with State Superintendent Eric Mackey that the Alabama Education Trust Fund accrued $2.7 billion more than what was budgeted. He said that […]
Ragland Police Department’s K9 Smoke to get donation of body armor
From The Tribune staff reports RAGLAND — Ragland Police Department’s K9 Smoke will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Smoke’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Delivery is […]
October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Birmingham Residents on Crime: ‘Fear of gunplay’ one reason to not leave home
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. At about 1:45 a.m. one day in the first week of August of this year, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn...
Jefferson County DA’s office releases homicide map, hoping for community involvement
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News JEFFERSON COUNTY — Phase one of another initiative to crack down on homicides in Jefferson County has launched, and investigators hope it will help the community stay informed and fight violent crime. Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ben Short said he has been analyzing crime data from the past […]
styleblueprint.com
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
Irondale Chamber presents checks to local schools at October luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) presented checks to two local schools at its Oct. 13, 2022, luncheon. Representatives from Shades Valley High School and Jefferson Christian Academy were present to receive the donations from the Chamber. “The Chamber believes it’s important to support our schools,” GICC Board President Sheila […]
