Center Point, AL

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham City Council Approves Package That Will Bring 76 Research Jobs to City

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, the San Diego-based company that purchased Southern Research’s engineering division earlier this year, will receive up to $228,000 in city incentives to bring 76 new jobs to Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the development agreement at its meeting Tuesdsay. Kratos acquired Southern...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board to release audit report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to see the results of an audit into billing problems facing thousands of customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board. The BWWB’s General Manager told the board Wednesday that former BWWB GM Mac Underwood submitted a final report Tuesday night, and the board will hear more about it at their next meeting next Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham begins delivery of 100,000 trash cans with anti-theft chips

Birmingham’s effort to modernize garbage pickup has begun, with the delivery of the first 20,000 new garbage cans being delivered to residents starting this month. The city’s Department of Public Works has begun the first phase of delivery to residents, which will take place over the next four weeks, said city spokesman Rick Journey. The delivery of 100,000 garbage carts, all standardized 96-gallon containers, will be completed in 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-20 EB for ‘roadway lighting activities,’ in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Alabama Department of Transportation will temporarily close Exit 130-B to US-11/1st Avenue N on I-20 Eastbound to conduct roadway lighting activities. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. A temporary short-term closure will be utilized for the closure. The exit is expected […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways.  Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Building Design & Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s home vandalized by anti-development activists

Activists vandalized the home and vehicles of Miller Gorrie, chairman of Birmingham-based Brasfield & Gorrie, in protest of a planned $90 million, 85-acre police, fire and public safety training center in Atlanta. The activists, identifying themselves as the Forest Defenders, claimed responsibility for the attack at the Birmingham, Alabama-area home,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama law enforcement commits to prioritizing, combatting domestic violence beyond October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM – The month of October is nationally recognized as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” and across North Alabama, numerous victim service providers and community-based agencies daily serve as advocates, protectors, and healers for victims of domestic violence. Their ongoing commitment to serve victims of domestic violence is shared by federal and local law enforcement agencies in […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TPD investigates threats in Trussville City Schools system

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating two separate verbal threats that were made in the Trussville City Schools (TCS) system this week. One threat was by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18., and Hewitt-Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County DA’s office releases homicide map, hoping for community involvement

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News JEFFERSON COUNTY — Phase one of another initiative to crack down on homicides in Jefferson County has launched, and investigators hope it will help the community stay informed and fight violent crime. Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Ben Short said he has been analyzing crime data from the past […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All

For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale Chamber presents checks to local schools at October luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) presented checks to two local schools at its Oct. 13, 2022, luncheon. Representatives from Shades Valley High School and Jefferson Christian Academy were present to receive the donations from the Chamber. “The Chamber believes it’s important to support our schools,” GICC Board President Sheila […]
IRONDALE, AL
