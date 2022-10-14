PopFizz, a Knoxville founded and based production company founded in 2013, has expanded to include a building near downtown. Located in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood at 800 Luttrell Street, the new location in a former church, gives the company increased flexibility including a new production facility, as well as a second optional location for employees to work each day. I spoke with Ben Fields, Director of Photography, to learn more about the company.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO