Knoxville, TN

PopFizz Grows, Expands Footprint Near Downtown

PopFizz, a Knoxville founded and based production company founded in 2013, has expanded to include a building near downtown. Located in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood at 800 Luttrell Street, the new location in a former church, gives the company increased flexibility including a new production facility, as well as a second optional location for employees to work each day. I spoke with Ben Fields, Director of Photography, to learn more about the company.
Nxt Gen Concert Series Turns the Spotlight on the City’s Younger Jazz Talent

How does a musically talented young girl growing up in a small Italian town and a young man growing up in a small Appalachian city, find themselves on stage a few years later to perform a style of music neither were exposed to in their youth? It’s one of the intriguing storylines as the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra presents the second in its Nxt Gen Series.
