First responders to have Breakfast with the Community
VALDOSTA – Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will host a Breakfast with the Community event to honor our first responders on Oct. 28, 2022. Greenleaf Behavioral Health Hospital will be hosting Breakfast with the Community event honoring our first responders. The event will be on October 28, 2022 from 8am until 10am at 2209 Pineview Drive, Valdosta, Georgia.
‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
City of Camilla receives over $900K in grant funding
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla city officials received a grant on Tuesday of over $900,000 to go towards community projects. The grant, which totaled $909,042, was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program. The program is aimed at giving funding for a range of development areas, such...
Increased law enforcement at DCSS football games in place after gunfire incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck belonging to an official who was officiating the Oct. 14 game between Dougherty and Monroe was hit three times by gunfire, according to incident reports. The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property. The truck was...
Milk demo program pushing for more dairy education in Ga. classrooms
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - At the Sunbelt Ag Expo, a milking demo called for visitors to bring more education about the dairy industry into classrooms across the state. Georgia dairy farmers found a need for education in the state and the classrooms, which is why the Georgia Mobile Dairy classroom was formed.
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter pets are trick-or-treating
LOWNDES, CO. – The Lowndes County Animal Shelter pets are trick-or-treating for citizens fill Halloween buckets with treats and toys. Pets inside the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are trick or treating. Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s pet adoption rooms, allowing citizens to stop in and donate toys and treats.
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Tifton’s watery olive branch
TIFTON, GA – The City of Tifton and Tift County have taken great strides toward a final agreement in Local Option Sales Tax distributions, agreeing to keep the distributions of the revenues the same for the next 10 years. While Tifton has declined the county’s demand that it hand over its water system to a county water authority as part of the agreement to continue the Local Option Sales Tax, the city has offered that, upon termination of the water agreement with the County, the City will pay the County dollar for dollar its investment in the water and sewer system and provide bulk water to the new county system into the future as the City has done in the past.
Albany’s night court preps
ALBANY, GA – The City of Albany’s Municipal Court and Community Court partner, Albany Technical College (ATC), will pilot a night court session at ATC on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6 p.m. ATC’s Dean of Academic Affairs Kenneth Singleton was pleased to open the doors of the...
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man. Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
City of Thomasville to host first career fair
The City of Thomasville is set to host its first career fair, encouraging job seekers to come out and find career opportunities at the free event on October 25.
APD looking for home invasion suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in connection to a home invasion that happened at an Albany apartment complex. Dion Jevontae Reid is wanted in connection to a home invasion and burglary that happened on Oct. 13. It happened at the Sand Hill Apartment Complex on Whitney Avenue.
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
Albany police ask community for information to help solve unsolved homicides
A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon after another homicide in the city of Albany Monday night. Albany police responded to the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say that 37-year-old Marrio Raybon was found deceased in front of a residence. According to investigators,...
Persley to address homicides as Albany investigates new slaying
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is calling a Tuesday afternoon media briefing as his detectives are investigating the city’s latest reported homicide. Police say the deadly incident happened right before 11:30 P.M Monday. The victim was discovered in the 1400 block of South Jefferson Street.
Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’
MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
Early voting an overall success in Lowndes County
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting for the 2022 election season has started and with it, already some long lines for casting a ballot. However, in Lowndes County, a new voting system is not only making it faster to vote, but it’s also easier for workers and voters. One...
Voters turn out on first day of early voting in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting has started in Albany for another highly anticipated election season in the Peach State. The polls opened at about 9 a.m. Monday morning in Dougherty County. Some voters said the process was smooth, while others left the line to cast their ballot. Albany voter...
NCNW host first “Taste of NCNW” event
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the NCNW will host the first “Taste of NCNW” and Business Showcase for the public. The Valdosta-Lowndes Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. is hosting its first, “Taste of NCNW” and Business Showcase. The event will be held on Thursday, November 3, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Mathis City Auditorium at 2300 North Ashley Street. This event is open to the public and there are vendor opportunities.
