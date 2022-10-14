Bastrop police department to receive grant to purchase body cameras

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bastrop Police Department is set to receive a grant to purchase body cameras to increase security in the community.

During a regular meeting held on Thursday, October 13, Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this upgrade is a way of making safety services better.

“We will use the rescue money to buy items that we ordinally will have to buy, but this relieves the burden of our regular budget doing it this way. Body cams wouldn’t just be beneficial to our officers, it would be beneficial to the public as well. It will clear up misconceptions and things that put out in public domain.”

Mayor Alford said 10 body cameras will be purchased and funded by the American Rescue Plan Grant. The amount of the grant is yet to be announced.

Mayor Alford said the city doesn’t have specific numbers for the grant at this moment, since they are being put out for bids, but they will know about it once it unfolds.