ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

Bastrop police department to receive grant to purchase body cameras

By Vallery Maravi
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYmM3_0iYQOLo600

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Bastrop Police Department is set to receive a grant to purchase body cameras to increase security in the community.

During a regular meeting held on Thursday, October 13, Bastrop mayor Betty Alford-Olive said this upgrade is a way of making safety services better.

“We will use the rescue money to buy items that we ordinally will have to buy, but this relieves the burden of our regular budget doing it this way. Body cams wouldn’t just be beneficial to our officers, it would be beneficial to the public as well. It will clear up misconceptions and things that put out in public domain.”

Mayor Alford said 10 body cameras will be purchased and funded by the American Rescue Plan Grant. The amount of the grant is yet to be announced.

Mayor Alford said the city doesn’t have specific numbers for the grant at this moment, since they are being put out for bids, but they will know about it once it unfolds.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office under investigation following incident with driver shot in the face

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is now under investigation following an incident with a driver who was shot in the face. The incident happened Saturday, October 15th, on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville. According to police reports, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy was trying to pullover a […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for driver involved in Union Parish hit-and-run

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near the Parish Line Market in Downsville, La. on October 16, 2022, around 6 PM. According to officials, the crash occurred […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Annual public ‘Road Show’ set for District 05 on October 26th in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 2 PM, the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing. The purpose of the hearing (annual DOTD Road Show) is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The districts will include the following locations: East Carroll […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe and ULM announces economic development project; received nearly $23M in commitments

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a potential partnership with the Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art research and technology facility within Monroe, La. BRIP intends to construct its state-of-the-art facility next to the University of Louisiana Monroe’s College of […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

BOIL ADVISORY: Chatham Water System rescinds its boil advisory for Jackson Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health rescinded the boil advisory on Chatham Water System’s Jackson Parish customers. CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Chatham Water System announced that its Jackson Parish customers are under a boil advisory. According to officials, […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student charged with attacking employee, police

A Grambling State student was arrested Thursday after she allegedly assaulted a campus housing employee. GSU Police responded to Hunter Robinson Hall regarding an alleged attack by Conna Tolbert, 19. A residence assistant said Tolbert came into the office and asked if the victim “had a problem” with her. The employee replied no and attempted to leave the area. Tolbert then threw a pillow at her and lunged at her, scratching her arm and hand before another employee intervened.
MyArkLaMiss

Police arrest Monroe man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Jontae Marquez Turpin was arrested on Monday, October 17, 2022, and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond was set at $46,250. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Executive Director, Kenya Roberson, of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Kenya shares with Ashley and the viewers some of the events expected to happen in the month of November. For more details, watch the video above. For more […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Wellness Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Yoga instructors Jamie Burgress and Natalie Bannister with the Wellness Center in West Monroe are in the studio with Ashley Doughty for Louisiana Living. Jamie and Natalie share details with Ashley and the viewers about an event that will benefit local animal shelters. If you are interested in hearing more […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy