FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master to open in eTown
The Dolly Llama Waffle Master will open in The Exchange at eTown in summer 2023, The PARC Group and Skinner Bros. Realty announced Oct. 19. The Dolly Llama will be in The Exchange’s Publix shopping center in eTown east of Florida 9B in southern Duval County. The Los Angeles-based...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Sign permits issued for Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Sugar Factory American Brasserie is moving toward its announced opening in The Markets at Town Center near St. Johns Town Center. The city issued permits Oct. 17 for Sugar Factory to put up two signs at the restaurant under renovation at 4910 Big Island Drive, the former Brio Tuscan Grille.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate renovating gas station on Atlantic Boulevard at Leon Road
Gate Petroleum Co. intends to renovate its 6,566-square-foot gas station and convenience store at 10044 Atlantic Blvd. at an estimated project cost of $950,000. National Retail Services Group Inc. of Tucson, Arizona, is the contractor. Fisher Koppenhafer of Jacksonville is the architect. The project is the interior renovation and a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Culver’s coming to Glen Kernan Park
The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for Culver’s to build a 4,570-square-foot restaurant on 1.21 acres in Glen Kernan Park along Hodges Boulevard at northwest Hodges and Butler boulevards. The St. Johns River Water Management District also is reviewing plans. The franchisee is Don Lichte, who owns two...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Crunch Franchise offers training for owners at Harbour Village gym
Crunch Fitness was founded as a small gym in a basement studio in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 1989. As of February, it announced the opening in San Angelo, Texas, of its 400th location. Crunch operates in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Business Strategy: The Notorious F.I.T. behind Crunch Fitness
Craig Pepin-Donat doesn’t just own and run a fitness gym. The 62-year-old serial entrepreneur has been a gym operator and competitive bodybuilder for most of his adult life and relies on that background in the development of Crunch Fitness and its franchise system. That includes as an author and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Corner Lot, JWB break ground on 91-unit town house project in LaVilla
More than three years after the city began to search for a developer to build for-sale town houses in LaVilla, Corner Lot Development Group and JWB Real Estate Johnson Commons LLC broke ground Oct. 18 on a 91-unit project. Representatives of the Johnson Common partnership joined city officials for a...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Teams forming for Freed to Run 6.0
Members of the Jacksonville Bar Association representing large law firms, alternative dispute resolution and solo/small firms are in a battle to see who can garner the most support for Freed to Run 6.0. The event, created by attorney Mike Freed, is expected to fully fund an endowment for Jacksonville Area...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Plan for apartments at Adventure Landing site takes step forward
Trevato Development Group agreed to add affordable housing to its proposed apartment community that would replace the Adventure Landing amusement and water park to win support from the Jacksonville Beach City Council. The City Council voted 6-1 on Oct. 17 to advance the developer’s rezoning request to the Beach Boulevard...
Jacksonville Daily Record
AutoZone and Pep Boys building-out space on San Jose Boulevard
The city is reviewing a permit application for AutoZone Inc. to build-out separate space at 9605 San Jose Blvd. in the 17,405-square-foot building owned by Pep Boys, the auto parts chain that now focuses on tire sales and auto service. AutoZone will make tenant improvements to 10,675 square feet of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
‘Jones College’ lives on via the Compass Rose Foundation
The name of Jones College, which began in 1918 and operated for 99 years before closing at year-end 2017, will be carried on. Compass Rose Foundation Inc. registered the name “Jones College” with the state Sept. 23. The foundation operates the Jones Technical Institute (J-Tech) trade school at...
