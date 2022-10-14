ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Neon Festival reveals new community mural

By Amaya Mitchell
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXnWc_0iYQNnMX00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – At this year’s NEON Festival, the NEON District and The Governor’s School for the Arts will be unveiling Norfolk’s newest mural, Gourmandizing NEON .

This year, London-based artist Matthew McGuiness and London project producer Addiel Dzinoreva participated in a six-week series of virtual workshops with The Governor’s School for the Arts visual arts students.

The London team along with ten GSA students will be on-site painting the mural until October 21.

The public is invited to watch them work at lunchtime.

The mural will feature several nods to Hampton Roads, including Doumar’s ice cream cones, Smithfield ham, Duke of Norfolk punch, H.E. Williams Candy Company and Chesapeake Bay oysters. The completed project will be on display at Commune Norfolk during the NEON Festival on October 21.

The mural is at the Olney Road-facing side of Virginia Furniture at 745 Granby St. in the NEON District.

Learn more about this year’s two-evening NEON Festival at www.neonnfk.com/festival .The event is free and open to the public.

