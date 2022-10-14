Read full article on original website
Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival Announces 2023 Lineup
The Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival has announced its 2023 Festival lineup, featuring works beloved by opera-goers. The Festival will run July 4-25, 2023. The Jerusalem International Opera Competition kicks off the season in July. Favorite arias are on tap as singers compete before a jury comprising conductors, singers, and casting directors from several of the world’s top opera houses.
OperaStreaming Announces Fall 2022 Slate
OperaStreaming has announced its Autumn 2022 season. The company will stream “Madama Butterfly” from the Teatro Comunale di Modena” with a cast starring Vittoria Yeo, Daniela Schillaci, Diego Cavazzin, Nozomi Kato, and Sergio Vitale. Aldo Sisillo conducts a production directed by Stefano Monti. Streaming Date: Oct. 30,...
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Changes for “L’Elisir d’Amore’ & ‘L’Orfeo’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced cast changes for productions of “L’Elisir d’Amore” and “L’Orfeo.”. For “L’Elisir d’Amore,” the company said Maria Nazarova will sing the role of Adina on the Oct. 21 performance of Donizetti’s opera instead of Slávka Zámečníková.
Festival Verdi 2022 Review: Simon Boccanegra
Piero Pretti, Vladimir Stoyanov & Roberta Mantegna Give Magnetic Performances of Original Verdi Score. On Oct. 14, the Festival Verdi concluded its performances of Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra.”. The occasion was special as the festival brought back the original 1857 version which is rarely heard (there are very few...
Festival Verdi 2022 Review: La Forza del Destino
Gregory Kunde & Amartuvshin Enkhbat Triumph in Verdi’s Epic. The final production of the Festival Verdi was “La Forza del Destino,” one of the most difficult of Verdi’s work to present. Aside from its massive cast, the work also requires multiple set changes and an epic...
Castle of Our Skins to Appear at Tanglewood’s Learning Institute
Castle of Our Skins will present Tania León’s “Oh Yemanja” on Nov. 27, 2022, at Tanglewood’s Learning Institute. The showcase will feature soprano Brianna J. Robinson, flutist DeShaun Gordon-King, cellist Francesca McNeely, and pianist David Coleman. The program will also feature Andre Myers’ “Falling Skyward,”...
Washington Bach Consort to Present ‘Orpheus Britannicus’
The Washington Bach Consort will present “Orpheus Britannicus” on Oct. 30, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at National Presbyterian Church in Washington D.C. will feature soprano Amy Broadbent, countertenor Clifton Massey, tenor Matthew Loyal Smith, and basses Jonathon Adams and Jason Widney as they take on music by Purcell.
Royal Opera House Announces New Music Director
The Royal Opera House has named Jakub Hrůša as its new Music Director. The company said that Hrůša will assume the position of Music Director Designate with immediate effect and will begin his tenure as Music Director in September 2025. In a statement, the conductor said,...
Teatro Regio di Torino Announces New Artistic Director
The Teatro Regio di Torino has named a new Artistic Director. The company said that Cristiano Sandri will succeed Sebastian F. Schwarz in January 2023. Mathieu Jouvin, the General Director of the opera house, made the decision after hearing the board, as required by the Foundation’s Statute. Sandri is...
Metropolitan Opera Announces New Mask Optional Policy
The Metropolitan Opera in conjunction with the New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Carnegie Hall, and many other venues have announced that masks will be optional. The company announced that starting Oct. 24 audiences will not be required to wear masks. According to the Met Opera and the other...
San Francisco Opera to Host Community Open House
San Francisco Opera will host a free community open house on Oct. 23, 2022. The event will feature a wide range of activities and workshops for families including giveaways, scavenger hunts, onstage performances, “from the archives” display, instrument show and tell, conducting lessons, and the opportunity to snap a stage selfie, among others.
Soundstreams Announces As Semifinalists for Opera America’s ‘Digital Excellence in Opera’
Soundstreams is a semifinalist for the Opera America’s Award for Digital Excellence in Opera. The company was hailed for its production of “Garden of Vanished Pleasures” by composers Cecilia Livingston and Donna McKevitt. The work was directed by Tim Albery and features design by Michelle Tracey, digital projections by Cam Davis, and musical direction by Rachael Kerr.
Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo to Stream 4 Operas on World Opera Day
The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá will celebrate World Opera Day on October 25 with the streaming of “Gianni Schicchi,” “Aida,” “Tosca,” and “Il Trovatore.”. Entitled “Opera: a Window to Emotions,” the streams that will be presented jointly by...
Opera Profile: Aqua Net and Funyuns
“Aqua Net & Funyuns” was a 2020 project by New York City-based opera company Experiments in Opera taking the form of a podcast where in each 25-minute episode, three one-act “operas” are performed, each with their own plot and cast of characters. However, all three are connected...
PBS to Broadcast Met Opera’s ‘Hamlet’ This November
PBS has announced that it will begin broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Hamlet” on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. It will then be available for viewing in the New York Metro area on Nov. 13, 2022, on THIRTEEN. The opera by Brett Dean stars Allan Clayton, Sarah...
Q & A: Teresa Iervolino on Singing Rossini & Donizetti at the Bayerische Staatsoper
In September, mezzo-soprano Teresa Iervolino got a call from the Bayerische Staatsoper to perform “La Cenerentola” on short notice. The mezzo, who was already scheduled to perform at the house later in the month immediately said yes and began her season earlier than expected. A rising star in...
