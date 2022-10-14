ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Hidden Windows 11 Feature Enables Better Sound Quality

Sound control can be a challenge on Windows platforms. As the default OS for PC users, Windows has to be compatible with a vast number of potentially contradictory peripherals and software plugins, providing seamless integration and easy control. As a free update on a huge number of widely differing setups, Windows 11 in particular has to work hard to balance all of the demands users make.
Spotify May Have A HiFi Platinum Plan On The Horizon

Spotify announced plans for a new tier of its music streaming service called Hi-Fi in February 2021. Back then, the company promised that the service would offer "CD-quality, lossless audio format" and it was supposed to be rolled out in a handful of markets by the end of 2021. At the company's earnings call earlier this year, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed that the company had run into licensing roadblocks, but it was still committed to rolling out the Hi-Fi subscription tier.
iFixit Pixel Watch Teardown Gives Heavy First-Gen Technology Vibes

Five months after showcasing it for the first time at its I/O 2022 event, Google launched its first Pixel-branded smartwatch on October 6, 2022. Retail sales of the Pixel Watch began a week later on October 13, and the first Pixel Watch buyers have just started using their new smartwatches. Given that this wearable is a first-generation product from Google, there have been concerns surrounding the Pixel Watch — especially in light of the poor track record Google has had with its hardware products. After Google detailed the hardware specs of the Pixel Watch during its launch event, potential buyers had several questions about the large bezels of the device and its battery life.
Why America Banned The TVR Tuscan

The United States imports a whole lot of cars. Per World's Top Exports, the U.S. is far and away the most prolific buyer of foreign cars, and foreign models have been the most popular cars in the country since 2000. With imported cars playing such an important role in the American market, it can come as a surprise when a model is banned from sale in the United States.
The Metaverse Was Around Way Before You Realized

Mark Zuckerberg has had a challenging few weeks. The Zuck's face, rendered in less than remarkable graphics, has been the target of innumerable jokes since its release as the first public image of the metaverse — or, at least, the version of it conceived by Meta. The company hails the metaverse as something like Facebook 2.0, a completely immersive VR setting for socialization, collaboration, and the future of work. A consistent concern with the metaverse has been that it will just be Facebook with VR graphics. Debuting with a "Sims"-caliber render of the CEO's face has not quieted that concern.
10 Amazon Fire Stick Features You'll Want To Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon's Fire Stick is a great little streaming device and one that easily competes with Google's latest Chromecast and Roku's line of products. On top of offering all the best streaming services on a small device, you can also add live channels directly to the Live Guide – assuming you have the right subscriptions in place. Users can also enjoy their content in 4K and with Dolby Atmos, and they can even use Alexa to give voice commands and ask questions. But, despite everything it can do, the Fire Stick is a very simple device. At least, that's how it appears at first glance.
