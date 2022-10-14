Ukrainian conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered in his home in Kherson by Russian forces after refusing to participate in a concert performance organized by Russians. Per the Ukrainian Minister of Culture, the 46-year-old was the conductor of the Mykola Kulish Kherson Music and Drama Theater, the Kherson Regional Philharmonic, and the Gileya Chamber Orchestra. He refused to leave and throughout the early part of the year spoke out openly against the Russian invasion.

2 DAYS AGO