Q & A: Composer Sarah Van Sciver & Librettist Kirsten C. Kunkle on Their New Opera ‘Girondines’
On Oct. 21, 2022, Wilmington Concert Opera will present a new opera, “Girondines,” composed by Sarah Van Sciver, to a libretto by WCO’s Co-founder and Artistic Director, Kirsten C. Kunkle. Van Sciver will music direct and perform as the presentation’s pianist. “Girondines” is a story of...
Teatro Regio di Torino Announces New Artistic Director
The Teatro Regio di Torino has named a new Artistic Director. The company said that Cristiano Sandri will succeed Sebastian F. Schwarz in January 2023. Mathieu Jouvin, the General Director of the opera house, made the decision after hearing the board, as required by the Foundation’s Statute. Sandri is...
Center for Contemporary Opera to Premiere Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s ‘We, The Innumerable’
The Center for Contemporary Opera will premiere Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s “We, The Innumerable.”. The work, which features a libretto by Lisa Flanagan, will premiere on Oct. 21, 2022 at the National Sawdust. The work is set during Iran’s Green Movement and features one woman’s fight for freedom in the...
Royal Opera House Announces New Music Director
The Royal Opera House has named Jakub Hrůša as its new Music Director. The company said that Hrůša will assume the position of Music Director Designate with immediate effect and will begin his tenure as Music Director in September 2025. In a statement, the conductor said,...
‘Angel’s Bone’ to Get Canadian Premiere
“Angel’s Bone” is set to make its Canadian premiere on Nov. 25-27, 2022, at The Annex Theatre in Vancouver. The work by Du Yun and Royce Vavrek will be presented by re:Naissance Opera, Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre, Turning Point Ensemble, Arraymusic, and Loose Tea Music Theatre. The work...
Q & A: Teresa Iervolino on Singing Rossini & Donizetti at the Bayerische Staatsoper
In September, mezzo-soprano Teresa Iervolino got a call from the Bayerische Staatsoper to perform “La Cenerentola” on short notice. The mezzo, who was already scheduled to perform at the house later in the month immediately said yes and began her season earlier than expected. A rising star in...
Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo to Stream 4 Operas on World Opera Day
The Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in Bogotá will celebrate World Opera Day on October 25 with the streaming of “Gianni Schicchi,” “Aida,” “Tosca,” and “Il Trovatore.”. Entitled “Opera: a Window to Emotions,” the streams that will be presented jointly by...
Washington Bach Consort to Present ‘Orpheus Britannicus’
The Washington Bach Consort will present “Orpheus Britannicus” on Oct. 30, 2022. The showcase, which will take place at National Presbyterian Church in Washington D.C. will feature soprano Amy Broadbent, countertenor Clifton Massey, tenor Matthew Loyal Smith, and basses Jonathon Adams and Jason Widney as they take on music by Purcell.
Q & A: Composer Paul Mealor & Librettist Grahame Davies On Their New Opera ’Gelert’
(Stephen Cain Photography) The North Wales International Music Festival this year celebrated its 50th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, commissioned a new opera from composer Paul Mealor and librettist Grahame Davies. Together they decided to base their opera on the tale of King Llewelyn’s faithful hound, Gelert, a legend...
Russians Kill Ukrainian Conductor for Refusing to Participate in Concert
Ukrainian conductor Yuriy Kerpatenko was murdered in his home in Kherson by Russian forces after refusing to participate in a concert performance organized by Russians. Per the Ukrainian Minister of Culture, the 46-year-old was the conductor of the Mykola Kulish Kherson Music and Drama Theater, the Kherson Regional Philharmonic, and the Gileya Chamber Orchestra. He refused to leave and throughout the early part of the year spoke out openly against the Russian invasion.
Festival Verdi 2022 Review: La Forza del Destino
Gregory Kunde & Amartuvshin Enkhbat Triumph in Verdi’s Epic. The final production of the Festival Verdi was “La Forza del Destino,” one of the most difficult of Verdi’s work to present. Aside from its massive cast, the work also requires multiple set changes and an epic...
