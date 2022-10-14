Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chartiers Valley Primary School ready to welcome new principal
Deidra Stepko is joining Chartiers Valley School District as the new principal at the primary school, which serves approximately 800 students in kindergarten through second grade. She previously served as principal of Belle Vernon Area School District’s Marion Elementary in Washington Township, Fayette County, and also has been a first-...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park plans Halloween activities
Bethel Park’s annual Spooktacular Parade will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 29. A variety of special vehicles will travel throughout the municipality, providing candy to parade goers along the way. Two parade routes are featured. The North route starts at the public works facility on Slater Road and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 19, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Fall Fun Festival on tap in Natrona Park. A Fall...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from the Pittsburgh North Optimists, North Hills Genealogists and more
Pittsburgh North Optimist Foundation is holding its Holiday Toy and Gift Drive fundraising event from 7-11 p.m. Dec. 10 at the RIDC Comfort Inn, 180 Gamma Dr., O’Hara. The event is prepaid reservations only and features Scott Rob and Greg of The Clarks - Acoustic. Cost is $50 per person. There will be music, raffles, appetizers, a buffet dinner and complimentary beer.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Savoring Sewickley returns to library, YMCA Senior Men's club and more
The Friends of the Sewickley Public Library welcome guests back to the library for the 21st Annual Savoring Sewickley event from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23. After being on-hold for the past two years, the Friends are excited for the return of the popular event. Savoring Sewickley features signature dishes presented...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Psychic fair, rotary scholarship and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Beginning at 7 a.m. Oct. 25, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced that Nadine Road will be closed. The closure will last through Nov. 4 and is to repair a storm drain. Traffic will be detoured using Allegheny River Boulevard (Route 130), Sandy Creek Road (Route 130),...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Employment assistance, book and author talk among upcoming events at West View HUB
The West View HUB is located at 435 Perry Hwy. in West View. Hours are Monday and Wednesday, noon-6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Email westviewhub@gmail.com for more information. Pass the class. After school Monday-Thursday. The West View HUB provides Academic Support via a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Fruit sale, craft shows, stuffed pork chop dinner
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laura's Light honors the memory of Laura Ditka
Family, along with local and longtime friends of Laura Ditka, a prominent prosecuting attorney in Allegheny County who passed away suddenly in 2018, have come together to establish a non-profit in her honor called Laura’s Light. Ditka was dedicated to the health, safety and welfare of our most vulnerable...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Community enjoys CollierFest, Warrior Cup Challenge
CollierFest took place on Sept. 24 at Collier Community Park, welcoming township residents for a day full of fun. They were greeted by kids’ games, booths by local vendors and music by two bands, Eddie and the Bruisers and Six Gun Sally. Also, the Warrior Cup Challenge took place...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Animal Shelter presented with $11,000 donation
The municipally supported Monroeville Animal Shelter has received a donation of $11,000. Donna Balcik, accompanied by family members and friends, participated in a ceremonial check presentation on behalf of the shelter during the Oct. 11 meeting of Monroeville Council. The money was raised by the Dan Balcik Memorial Golf Outing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills council remembers DeLuca, recognizes Anti-litter Group
The beginning of the Oct. 17 Penn Hills council meeting was somber, as Mayor Pauline Calabrese offered her condolences to the DeLuca family on behalf of council. Pennsylvania State Rep. Tony DeLuca died on Oct. 9. He served as State Representative for 39 years. “Representative DeLuca was deeply passionate about...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doctors from Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair recognized for pandemic work
Two South Hills physicians have received medals for their work on the front lines of the covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Tim Campbell of Bethel Park and Dr. Frank Gaudio of Upper St. Clair deployed multiple times in response to outbreaks around the country as part of their work with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The doctors are part of the DMAT PA-1 Strike Team.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Russellton Medical Group tended to miners' health
Health care, particularly for middle class families, is a given for most these days either coming from by employers or government agencies. But it wasn’t always that way. In the 1950s, the Russellton Medical Group stepped up to provide care for many Alle-Kiski Valley families who could not afford health care or never got into the habit of receiving regular checkups and preventive care.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls, GCC boys among top Westmoreland County seeds vying for WPIAL gold
Mt. Pleasant never has won a WPIAL girls soccer title. The league’s soccer committee thinks the Vikings have a legit shot this year. Why else would they be seeded No. 2 in the Class 2A tournament?. Mt. Pleasant (16-1), fresh off its first section title since 2016, did not...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plan needed to tackle blight in towns' code enforcement key, officials say
There are 17,000 fewer people in Westmoreland County than there were 20 years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Business and cultural shifts have pushed shopping and industrial centers out of downtowns and into what once were open spaces. Today, abandoned homes and structures dot communities throughout the county, resulting in eyesores that sit unattended for months, or even years.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 injured after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes on Pa. Turnpike
An Allegheny County man escaped a burning tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon with the help of a passerby after crashing the rig on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to state police. The tractor-trailer, which firefighters said was hauling mail, was headed west on the highway around 1:30 p.m. when it crashed near milepost...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills man gets mandatory life in prison for home invasion beating death
A Penn Hills man will spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of being released after being sentenced Tuesday in the beating death of a man during a home invasion. A jury found Charles Pershing, 40, guilty of second-degree murder for killing Loxley Johns, 65, at Johns’ home on Runnete Street on Sept. 3, 2018.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sisters bring chemistry lesson to girls soccer playoff teams in Westmoreland County
Regan and Robin Reilly have a secret. A secret, just between sisters. “We are competing to see who scores more goals,” said Regan, a junior defender for the Latrobe girls soccer team. “It’s a little side competition we have.”. “They have a little fun with that,” Wildcats...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fawn police to be equipped with body cameras
Fawn police are expected to be equipped with body cameras by the end of the year. Supervisors on Oct. 11 voted to join the Body Worn Camera Program sponsored by the Allegheny County Police Chiefs Association. “This is something new for us, and it’s important for transparency and officer safety,”...
Comments / 0