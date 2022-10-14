ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘You don’t need to be a degenerate’: Ceb fires back at Puppey’s opinion on getting good at Dota 2

By Alex Tsiaoussidis
dotesports.com
 5 days ago
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
Royal Never Give Up players are struggling with continued health issues ahead of TI11 playoffs

Things seem to be taking a turn for the worst. This year’s TI is shaping up to be one of the best in terms of competition. Several teams have been given the chance to shine during the group stages, with a lot of unexpected names outperforming and a few others entering the upper brackets. While things have been exciting, for the most part, there have been a few setbacks for some other teams.
Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE

Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.
‘These LCK and LPL players are frauds’: Tyler1 gives his brutally honest opinion after mopping the floor with a pro player

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is one of the most popular League of Legends streamers and content creators. During Worlds 2022, he isn’t losing any steam as he’s facing one of the biggest names the pro scene has to offer. Recently, Tyler1 had the honor of playing against Gen.G’s Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon and defeated him. After being asked on stream about his opinion on this fabled mid laner, Tyler1 shared his brutally honest opinion with his viewers.
Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2

With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to. As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.
How many players does Overwatch 2 have?

Despite a rocky launch and a variety of bugs, the recent release of Overwatch 2 appears to have been successful in drawing players old and new back into its futuristic world. Similar to when the first game came out, it seems like the entire world is talking about it on social media. If you’ve seen the chatter, you might be wondering just how many people are playing the game.
How Riot Games drew on Indian mythology to create new VALORANT character Harbor

Harbor is the newest agent making his way onto the VALORANT competitive scene, bringing a wave of meta-changing abilities and an interesting backstory. The Indian mythology-inspired agent looks to add to a culturally diverse selection of characters in VALORANT. In the past, Riot has focused on bringing an interesting and...
When will Torbjörn be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?

Shortly after Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, it encountered a myriad of problems. Players reported frequent disconnections, long queues, and bugs involving the game’s new First Time User Experience as developer Blizzard Entertainment battled back-to-back DDoS attacks and other server problems. While many bugs have been fixed and the servers are mostly stable, a few issues remain.
BSJ’s famous last words before devastating Dota 2 loss leaves Twitch fans in stitches

It’s a disastrous situation every Dota 2 player has been in at least once—being on the verge of a win and confidently declaring it, only to lose a throne race against the enemy moments later. It’s not fun when it happens to you, but it’s hilarious when your favorite Team Liquid streamer, Brian “BSJ” Canavan, is the victim.
When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?

The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.
Is the Morty skin back in Fortnite? How to unlock the Fortnite Morty skin

Rick and Morty were brought to Fortnite during Chapter two, season seven when aliens invaded the island. It looked as if Rick was working with Slone to fight the invading force while Morty was likely just happy to be included. It’s been over a year since those skins were introduced and last seen in the Item Shop, so many fans are curious about when it will return.
What’s going on k0nfig? CS:GO player was reportedly aggressive to broadcast talent at IEM Cologne

More shadows have been cast over Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke’s CS:GO career today after another report unveiled details about his aggressive behavior. The player was said to cause “trouble with aggressive behavior” during IEM Cologne 2022, which took place from July 7 to 17, according to a report by Jaxon.GG. After the report went live, the player himself confirmed it on Twitter.
VALORANT players lash new UI changes as ‘downgrade’ and demand Riot devs revert the update

A massive update has hit VALORANT files, changing not only the battle pass, Act, and dropping in a new Agent (Harbor), but tweaking the title’s user interface too. The October update was billed as an “upgrades” patch by the Riot Games developers, who hadn’t mentioned offiically that they were going to be mucking with the previous UI and UX. This new user experience (UX) has really only seen complaints since release.
How to defeat Armored Goombas in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

If you’re looking for a strategy came to cuddle up with this fall, there’s no better choice than Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. This strategy game brings some of the best parts of the Rabbid and Mario worlds together, including its enemies. The Goombas are an often-stomped enemy of Mario, but they’d be much safer if they covered their heads.
All free Fortnitemares 2022 awards and how to get them

With Fortnite events, players always have the opportunity to claim free rewards by completing the quests associated. The game’s Halloween affair, Fortnitemares, is no different. Fortnitemares 2022 brought a bunch of new skins, items, and quests to the game. If you want to earn free awards during the event,...
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends

League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.

