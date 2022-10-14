‘You don’t need to be a degenerate’: Ceb fires back at Puppey’s opinion on getting good at Dota 2

Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.

