Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
NBC Sports
Flyers claim a forward who Tortorella knows pretty well
For added depth up front, the Flyers on Wednesday acquired a forward who John Tortorella is familiar with from his days in Columbus. The club claimed Lukas Sedlak off of waivers from the Avalanche. The 29-year-old played for Tortorella's Blue Jackets from 2016-17 to 2018-19. After going to the KHL...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Eagles fan runs out of tunnel with team before Cowboys game
Have you ever dreamed of running on the field before a huge NFL rivalry game?. One Eagles fan lived that dream before Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. But we’re not exactly sure how. Video surfaced during the game of a man in an Eagles shirt charging through...
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Draymond arrives 'looking like money' in vibrant green suit
Draymond Green arrived at Chase Center in style. The Warriors' star forward showed off a flashy green suit, an outfit fit for someone of Green's stature. "Let's go! Looking like money, you what I'm talking about?" Green said as he buttoned up his jacket. When asked if he was ready for the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green was.
NBC Sports
Rivera has faced struggles with QB injury, but also evaluation
Ron Rivera will coach his 40th game in Washington this Sunday and, astonishingly, will make his 11th quarterback change at the same time. Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand in last Thursday's win over the Chicago Bears and so for the third time in three seasons Rivera will turn his team over to Taylor Heinicke to run the offense.
NBC Sports
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules
We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. So far, the Browns have already acquired former Pro bowl linebacker Deion Jones, ahead of the deadline.
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
NBC Sports
Why DiVincenzo ‘sure as hell’ glad Wiggs is his Dubs teammate
Winning a championship has changed Andrew Wiggins' demeanor -- just ask his new teammate Donte DiVincenzo. Following Warriors practice Monday, DiVincenzo shared with reporters just how much more confident the 27-year-old and the rest of the team have gotten. "I think their confidence is going to be at an all-time...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener
There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
NBC Sports
Rivera explains decision to start Heinicke over Howell
ASHBURN, Va. -- With starting quarterback Carson Wentz set to miss time after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand, the Washington Commanders are turning back to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback. Heinicke, who started 15 games for the club in 2021, will start this Sunday vs. Green Bay, head coach Ron...
Raptors overcome Mitchell's 31 points, beat Cavs 108-105
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out, O.G. Anunoby scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105 Wednesday night. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each had 15 as Toronto outscored Cleveland 32-21 in the final period. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points in his Cleveland debut, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Evan Mobley added 14 points for the Cavaliers, who held an eight-point lead through three quarters but failed to close it out. Cleveland All-Star guard Darius Garland injured his left eye in a collision with Trent late in the second quarter and didn’t return. Garland shot 2 for 8 and scored four points in 13 minutes.
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond likely opting in to contract next summer
In the aftermath of Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins' contract extensions, questions regarding Draymond Green's own Warriors contract situation took center stage. Despite speculation regarding Golden State's ability to retain Green, with the Warriors' astronomical tax bill looming, ESPN's senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says it's entirely possible for the 32-year-old to remain in the Bay Area past this season.
NBC Sports
With Wentz injured, Commanders have 'full trust' in Heinicke
ASHBURN, Va. -- Following the Washington Commanders' victory in Chicago last Thursday, starting quarterback Carson Wentz approached backup Taylor Heinicke with some unfortunate news to share. "I remember Carson telling me after the game that he felt like he had a cracked finger," Heinicke recalled on Wednesday. "I told him...
Beal, Wizards open season with 114-107 win over Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal played smooth and efficient — just the way coach Wes Unseld Jr. wanted. Beal, a three-time All-Star, scored 23 points, Kyle Kuzma added 20 and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Washington Wizards led wire to wire to beat the rebuilding Indiana Pacers 114-107 Wednesday night. The Wizards won consecutive openers for the first time since 2004-05. “We know teams are going to heat him up, using him as a facilitator,” Unseld said. “I thought he did a pretty good job, It was pretty good balance tonight.”
NBC Sports
Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
NBC Sports
LeBron offers honest Lakers revelation after loss to Warriors
Opening the 2022-23 NBA season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and Co. didn’t help their own cause on Tuesday night at Chase Center. The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue dating back to...
NBC Sports
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south to face the Houston Astros, loser goes into the MLB offseason with lingering questions of what could have been and what needs to change.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers' terrible injury luck 'nothing new' to Warner
Injuries were the storyline of the 49ers’ frustrating 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but it’s not the first time. San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner is all too familiar with injury-filled games and seasons, and his reaction said just that while speaking with reporters after the game.
NBC Sports
Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony
Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
