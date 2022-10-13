ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Carjacking victim dies after being dragged under SUV by murder suspect fleeing LAPD

By Gregory Yee, Grace Toohey
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHb3p_0iYQMVJi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqDfd_0iYQMVJi00
Authorities near Florence and Prairie avenues in Inglewood, where a pursuit ended Thursday when a man wanted on suspicion of murder rolled an SUV that he had carjacked, according to police. (OnScene.TV)

A man wanted on suspicion of murder was arrested Thursday night after carjacking a motorist in South Los Angeles and leading police on a wild chase, which resulted in the carjacking victim's death as he was dragged under his SUV for more than two miles, police said.

Joshua Reneau, 31, who was already wanted in a fatal shooting in July, was taken into custody after crashing the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Prairie and Florence avenues in Inglewood, Los Angeles police said. The unidentified carjacking victim died near the crash scene.

Reneau was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries suffered when the SUV rolled, police said. He will face additional charges in connection with the death of the victim in the carjacking, police said.

The incident began about 5 p.m. when detectives saw a murder suspect, later identified as Reneau, in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue, just north of Inglewood, police said.

Reneau got into the back seat of a Toyota Prius, police said. Officers tried to stop the car but the driver fled.

The Prius crashed near Florence and Haas avenues after a short chase, police said.

Reneau ran from the crashed vehicle and carjacked a motorist in a gray SUV, police said. The victim became entangled in a seat belt as Reneau forced him from the SUV, and was dragged underneath the vehicle as Reneau fled.

The chase came to an end after Reneau hit several police cars before flipping the SUV at Florence and Prairie avenues, police said. The carjacking victim was pronounced dead.

After the crash, Reneau and officers were locked in an hours-long standoff.

“The murder suspect refused to comply with officers’ instructions and exit the vehicle,” police said. “SWAT and K9 were on scene and negotiated with the murder suspect to exit the vehicle for two hours. The murder suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident.”

The driver of the first vehicle, 34-year-old Jamal Sutherland of Los Angeles, was arrested on a felony evasion charge. It wasn't immediately clear whether he was injured in the crash.

Police had already identified Reneau as a suspect in two shootings, one fatal, in July in the West Valley. On Thursday, detectives arrested two other suspects in the shootings, Derek Hall, 28, of West Covina and Miracole Brown, 20, of South Los Angeles. Both were booked on charges of robbery and murder.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Former CHP Officer Convicted Of Off-Duty Ventura Shooting

Updated--A former CHP officer has been convicted of an off-duty shooting in Ventura that left a neighbor seriously wounded. Following a week-long court trial, a judge Monday found now 50-year-old Trevor Dalton guilty of Assault with a Firearm and found true two special allegations of Causing Great Bodily Injury and Use of a Firearm.
VENTURA, CA
insideedition.com

Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death

The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
GARDENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person found dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Carjacking victim killed after being dragged by stolen vehicle during pursuit; suspect arrested

One person was killed Thursday evening during a wild pursuit in Inglewood, after that person was dragged from the back of their vehicle, which had just been stolen. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident, which began at around 5 p.m. In an incident report they revealed that detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Gang and Narcotic Division were "conducting surveillance" on a murder suspect in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue when they saw him get into a vehicle and drive away. When they attempted to perform a traffic stop, the suspect failed to pull over, prompting...
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Pomona

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run after a fatal crash in which her vehicle slammed into a taco stand in Pomona, killing a man and injuring 12 other people, authorities said Saturday. The man who died was identified as Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52,...
POMONA, CA
People

Carjacking Victim Dies After Being Dragged by His Own Car During Police Chase in Los Angeles

The unidentified carjacking victim was dragged alongside their stolen vehicle for two miles by a murder suspect attempting to evade police pursuit A carjacking victim died Thursday in Inglewood, Calif., after being dragged by a homicide suspect driving his stolen vehicle in a police chase. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene after he got stuck in his seatbelt while being pulled from his car by the carjacker and was dragged alongside the car for two miles, according to a news release from the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
448K+
Followers
72K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy