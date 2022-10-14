Caleb Williams played an amazing game for USC Football on Saturday, despite the team loss to the Utah Utes. He tossed for 381 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He didn't turn the ball over once, and even added on 57 rushing yards on eight carries. He was just as electric as he's been all season, and proved why he's a Heisman candidate.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO