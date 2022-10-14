ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

goduke.com

Six Blue Devils Ranked in TopDrawerSoccer Listing

DURHAM – TopDrawerSoccer released its top-100 individual midseason rankings with the Duke women's soccer team featuring six Blue Devils on the list. In the Women's National Top-100 rankings, featuring the highest ranked sophomore, junior and seniors college soccer players in the nation, Duke had four student-athletes on the ledger – Sophie Jones (2), Michelle Cooper (7), Ruthie Jones (28) and Delaney Graham (76).
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Split Fall Exhibition Finale

DURHAM – Duke baseball completed its final exhibition of the fall on Friday evening at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, taking on North Carolina in a 14-inning contest. The Blue Devils split the two seven inning contests, falling 2-0 in the first game and defeating the Tar Heels 6-2 in the finale.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Advance at ITA Fall Regionals

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team continued to shine at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Fall Regionals on Saturday as the Blue Devils sent three singles players into the semifinals and two doubles teams into the finals set to take place on Sunday. In singles play, Chloe...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to North Carolina, 38-35, in Thriller

DURHAM – In a classic Saturday night matchup that saw Duke and North Carolina combine for 1,078 yards and seven lead changes, the Tar Heels scored a go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils, 38-35, before a packed crowd at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Falls to No. 11 Georgia Tech, 3-1

DURHAM - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match (15-25, 16-25, 30-28, 22-25) to 11th-ranked Georgia Tech Friday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Three Georgia Tech players tallied 10 or more kills as the Yellow Jackets hit .236 as a team. Duke was led offensively by Gracie Johnson with...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Softball Falls to Charlotte in Fall Exhibition, 5-4

DURHAM – The Duke softball team dropped a 5-4 decision to Charlotte on Friday night in a fall exhibition game at Duke Softball Stadium. It was the first fall setback for the Blue Devils, who were 4-0-1 entering the contest. NOTES. The back-and-forth game saw Duke take a 1-0...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Mohammed's Brace Leads No. 3 Duke Past Notre Dame

DURHAM – The No. 3 Duke men's soccer team picked up its fourth conference win on Friday night, defeating Notre Dame by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. Shakur Mohammed logged his second brace of 2022 to lead the Blue Devils' offense and Eliot Hamill finished with his eighth clean sheet of the season.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Quartet Elected 2022 Captains

DURHAM – With the start of the 2022 fencing season just around the corner, head coach Alex Beguinet and the program announced captains for the squad in seniors Finn Hossfeld, Terence Lee and Zsofia Walter and junior Christina Ferrari. This group features individuals that have qualified for the NCAA...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Continues Fall Ball Play in Maryland

DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team continues its fall slate Saturday, traveling to Maryland for a tournament at Navy against a number of strong programs. The Blue Devils kick off the action at 10am against Maryland, followed by a noon meeting with Ohio State. Duke will the square off against East Carolina at 2 p.m., and Navy at 3 p.m., to close out the short trip in Maryland.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

No. 7 Louisville Edges Blue Devils in Penalty Shootout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Seventh-ranked Louisville scored on its final three chances in the penalty shootout to escape with a 2-1 victory over No. 24 Duke in ACC field hockey action Friday evening at Trager Stadium. Duke moves to 1-1 in penalty shootouts this season. Duke drops to 5-9 overall...
LOUISVILLE, KY
goduke.com

Blue Devils Raise Over 5K for Duke Cancer Institute

DURHAM – Last week, the Duke women's soccer team held its annual "Pink Game" with proceeds going to the Duke Cancer Institute. The Blue Devils registered a 2-1 victory against Wake Forest on the pitch and were able to raise $5,290 to help for breast cancer research. Duke wore...
DURHAM, NC
mediafeed.org

How much does it really cost to attend UNC at Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a public institution that’s considered a “public ivy”—meaning it offers an education similar to that of an ivy league university. It was the first public university in the U.S. UNC Chapel Hill tuition for in-state students in 2021-22 was $9,028, while it was $36,891 for out-of-state students. This is close to the national averages of $10,740 for in-state students, and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
HuffPost

Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
