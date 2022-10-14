Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Duo 'The One Eighties' Releases New Single and Music Video TodayJames TulianoCary, NC
Follow the money blocking gun safety reformDemLabsRaleigh, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily React To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
goduke.com
Six Blue Devils Ranked in TopDrawerSoccer Listing
DURHAM – TopDrawerSoccer released its top-100 individual midseason rankings with the Duke women's soccer team featuring six Blue Devils on the list. In the Women's National Top-100 rankings, featuring the highest ranked sophomore, junior and seniors college soccer players in the nation, Duke had four student-athletes on the ledger – Sophie Jones (2), Michelle Cooper (7), Ruthie Jones (28) and Delaney Graham (76).
goduke.com
Blue Devils Split Fall Exhibition Finale
DURHAM – Duke baseball completed its final exhibition of the fall on Friday evening at Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium, taking on North Carolina in a 14-inning contest. The Blue Devils split the two seven inning contests, falling 2-0 in the first game and defeating the Tar Heels 6-2 in the finale.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Advance at ITA Fall Regionals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team continued to shine at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Fall Regionals on Saturday as the Blue Devils sent three singles players into the semifinals and two doubles teams into the finals set to take place on Sunday. In singles play, Chloe...
goduke.com
Duke Falls to North Carolina, 38-35, in Thriller
DURHAM – In a classic Saturday night matchup that saw Duke and North Carolina combine for 1,078 yards and seven lead changes, the Tar Heels scored a go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining to stun the Blue Devils, 38-35, before a packed crowd at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.
Tar Heels score last, and may laugh last, in final year of ACC’s Coastal Division
This had as many lead changes as a Duke-UNC basketball game, and the Tar Heels’ winning touchdown came with less time remaining than Caleb Love’s historic shot.
goduke.com
Duke Falls to No. 11 Georgia Tech, 3-1
DURHAM - The Duke volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match (15-25, 16-25, 30-28, 22-25) to 11th-ranked Georgia Tech Friday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Three Georgia Tech players tallied 10 or more kills as the Yellow Jackets hit .236 as a team. Duke was led offensively by Gracie Johnson with...
goduke.com
Softball Falls to Charlotte in Fall Exhibition, 5-4
DURHAM – The Duke softball team dropped a 5-4 decision to Charlotte on Friday night in a fall exhibition game at Duke Softball Stadium. It was the first fall setback for the Blue Devils, who were 4-0-1 entering the contest. NOTES. The back-and-forth game saw Duke take a 1-0...
goduke.com
Mohammed's Brace Leads No. 3 Duke Past Notre Dame
DURHAM – The No. 3 Duke men's soccer team picked up its fourth conference win on Friday night, defeating Notre Dame by a score of 2-0 at Koskinen Stadium. Shakur Mohammed logged his second brace of 2022 to lead the Blue Devils' offense and Eliot Hamill finished with his eighth clean sheet of the season.
goduke.com
Quartet Elected 2022 Captains
DURHAM – With the start of the 2022 fencing season just around the corner, head coach Alex Beguinet and the program announced captains for the squad in seniors Finn Hossfeld, Terence Lee and Zsofia Walter and junior Christina Ferrari. This group features individuals that have qualified for the NCAA...
goduke.com
Duke Continues Fall Ball Play in Maryland
DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team continues its fall slate Saturday, traveling to Maryland for a tournament at Navy against a number of strong programs. The Blue Devils kick off the action at 10am against Maryland, followed by a noon meeting with Ohio State. Duke will the square off against East Carolina at 2 p.m., and Navy at 3 p.m., to close out the short trip in Maryland.
goduke.com
No. 7 Louisville Edges Blue Devils in Penalty Shootout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Seventh-ranked Louisville scored on its final three chances in the penalty shootout to escape with a 2-1 victory over No. 24 Duke in ACC field hockey action Friday evening at Trager Stadium. Duke moves to 1-1 in penalty shootouts this season. Duke drops to 5-9 overall...
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
goduke.com
Blue Devils Raise Over 5K for Duke Cancer Institute
DURHAM – Last week, the Duke women's soccer team held its annual "Pink Game" with proceeds going to the Duke Cancer Institute. The Blue Devils registered a 2-1 victory against Wake Forest on the pitch and were able to raise $5,290 to help for breast cancer research. Duke wore...
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
mediafeed.org
How much does it really cost to attend UNC at Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is a public institution that’s considered a “public ivy”—meaning it offers an education similar to that of an ivy league university. It was the first public university in the U.S. UNC Chapel Hill tuition for in-state students in 2021-22 was $9,028, while it was $36,891 for out-of-state students. This is close to the national averages of $10,740 for in-state students, and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
North Carolina native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is from High Point. According to […]
HuffPost
Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
