"Why?" Because He Had a Gun.
Tragedy strikes and everyone asks the same question: Why?. Why, after Knightdale High School was dismissed Thursday afternoon and students were bused back to their respective suburban homes, did 15-year-old Austin Thompson, a baby-faced sophomore, allegedly shoot and kill his own brother in his home in Hedingham before walking outside to slaughter four neighbors?
15 Minutes: DaQuanta Copeland, 42, Raleigh Mayoral Candidate
Being a longtime advocate of 25-plus years here in Raleigh, there’s just a great need. As a community advocate … I’ve worked with families who were sleeping in cars and business owners who were just trying to connect with the community. Also, I’m vice chair of the Health and Human Services Board of Wake County.
NC Mutual Will Cease Operations This Month
When Durham’s NC Mutual Life Insurance Company was established in 1898, it happened during the height of white supremacist campaigns of terror across the state that led to a racial massacre and overthrow of a duly elected, multiracial government in Wilmington that same year. During its heyday, the insurance...
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls
Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
Candlelight Vigil Set for Victims of Hedingham Shooting
A candlelight vigil will take place Sunday to honor the five victims of the mass shooting in Hedingham last week. The vigil is one of many that is being held following the horrific events Thursday that sent shockwaves through Raleigh and garnered national news attention. "[On Thursday], Raleigh joined a...
2022 Endorsements: Orange County
An Orange County native with over two decades of experience in public office, state senator Valerie Foushee has vowed that she will work to enhance equity in education, reform the criminal justice system, expand healthcare access, and combat environmental racism if elected to the U.S. House—and based on her record of fighting for progressive rights as a school board member, county commissioner, and state legislator, we believe her. The INDY endorses Foushee as the best candidate to fill Rep. David Price’s vacant seat.
North Carolina Cideries Are Seeing a Gentle New Craft Cider Renaissance
Right outside of Danville, Virginia, there’s an orchard where Kether Smith’s grandfather used to spend his days picking apples. Now, Smith and her team at Botanist & Barrel Cidery and Winery in Cedar Grove, North Carolina, grow much of their own produce, while also buying apples from that same orchard.
How November's Election Could Reshape Raleigh's City Council—And the City Itself
It’s the height of campaign season, and Terrance Ruth, a mayoral candidate who has been campaigning for nearly two years now, is calm and collected as he answers questions about housing, community outreach, and social justice. “My vision for the city starts [with community engagement],” he says, determined. “I...
How to Vote in Wake County in the 2022 Election
In the past year, almost 50,000 newcomers have moved to Raleigh, and for those making a home in a new state, it can be tricky to figure out how and when you should vote. That's not to mention all the high schoolers who have recently turned 18, and are now eligible to make their voices heard in elections.
Avery Danziger Has Taken Photographs All over the World. The Magic of the NC State Fair Has Stayed a Favorite Subject.
There is no shortage of interesting things to see at the North Carolina State Fair, but as anyone who’s ever been knows, people-watching is half the fun. Active in Raleigh in various forms since 1853, it’s an event that draws attendees from all corners of the state, showcasing everything from large vegetable phenomena and hair-raising rides to rattlesnake corn dogs (see page 15), allowing us all to share, as the photographer Avery Danziger says, the “mundane, wonderful stuff that makes up our lives.”
Durham Community Says Goodbye to Murdered 'Violence Interrupter'
Reshaun Cates took one life, but he saved so many more. Cates, in 2009, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for a home invasion robbery two years before that left Eva Jacobs, a Cedar Grove woman, mortally injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Cates, after serving nearly 16 years in prison, was...
Op-Ed: We Need to Ensure We're Doing Everything Possible to Stop Mass Displacement
In the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s, the federal government embarked on programs of urban renewal and freeway construction, dramatically reshaping American cities and lifestyles. The political coalitions behind such programs were diverse and often tenuous and imbalanced. Wendell Pritchett at the University of Pennsylvania Law School wrote that “renewal programs were controlled by a small number of real estate interests and politicians …. Several studies have shown how urban elites promoted redevelopment to reorganize urban areas and to protect and enhance their real estate investments.” Similarly, conceived by elite coalitions and lobbied by industrial interests in oil, automobile manufacturing, and road construction consistent with the political economy of car dependence, massive freeway construction projects were carried out across the country.
Learning to Salsa on a Friday Night in Durham
Dancers twirl during a salsa lesson at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. | Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi/The 9th Street Journal. It is the first Friday of the month at Durham’s Arthur Murray Dance Studio—Salsa Social night—and couples are twirling and prancing to the beat on the main dance floor. But around the corner, away from the group, Liza Salmon dances alone, barefoot. Salsa dancing isn’t hard, says Salmon, a baker by day and aspiring dancer by night. She says the key is to “let the music flow inside of you.”
Election Deniers Are Primed to Challenge Votes in NC. Voting Rights Groups Are on Alert
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. As the Wake County Board of Elections neared the end of its first tally of mail-in ballots last week, Marian Lewin rose from her seat in the audience to ask about the totals. How many ballots were approved? Were any “spoiled,”...
Freedom Park Monument Celebrates the African American Experience
As Confederate statues continue to topple, the centerpiece of North Carolina’s first monument to honor the African American experience has finally been erected in Freedom Park, just one block from the state’s capitol building in downtown Raleigh. “This monument makes an important statement about freedom from [the perspective...
Durham Council Considers Downtown Social District
In February, the owners of Durham restaurant COPA spearheaded a weekly “small plates crawl” in the downtown district, rallying about a dozen other restaurants to join them in offering crawl-exclusive menu items—a cup of chili, say, or a plate of pork croquetas—on Thursday nights. The crawl,...
How a Collection of Never-Shown Vivian Maier Vintage Prints Came to Durham
Seeing Through Vivian Maier's Eyes: The Vivian Maier Research Project | Saturday, Oct. 15 & Sunday, Oct. 16, various times | The Fruit, Durham. The story of how the Durham artist and collector Jeff Goldstein came to own several thousand vintage Vivian Maier prints begins, as Goldstein tells it, with “everything from bedbugs to guns.”
Raleigh Abortion Clinics Report Escalating Harassment From Protesters
Outside a Raleigh abortion clinic, one of only 14 in the state, anti-abortion protesters are doing everything they can to prevent patients from walking through the front doors. Protesters preach about sin and salvation through loudspeakers, photograph and videotape patients as they come in, and hand out fliers about the...
Hayes Barton Homeowners Protest "Missing Middle" Housing
A small group of wealthy, white homeowners gathered outside the Raleigh city council chambers Tuesday to protest the city’s "missing middle" zoning policy. The policy—a long overdue update to the city’s antiquated zoning rules—allows developers to build duplexes and townhomes in historically single-family neighborhoods. The new rules are designed to increase the supply of homes, particularly lower-priced ones affordable for families entering the market.
Raising a Toast to 21 Years of the Orange County Social Club
About a century ago, Carrboro’s commercial center shifted from Weaver Street to East Main Street, according to an architectural inventory the town published in 1983. By the 1920s, the booming district had all kinds of stores, including a pool parlor, a candy kitchen, and J. C. Merritt’s first hot dog stand. Some of the buildings were new and others had been moved. Almost all were made of wood.
