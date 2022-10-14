Read full article on original website
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall
The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
Russia shoots 'kamikaze drones' into Kyiv after Putin claims 'no need' for new strikes
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Friday that he was not looking to "destroy" Ukraine and saw no need to deploy massive strikes there in the near future — only to launch four "kamikaze drones" into Kyiv Monday morning. The Russian leader made the Friday comments at a rare press...
Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
SEE IT: Underwater images reveal 54-yard hole in Nord Stream 1 pipeline
The explosion at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month caused a 54-yard hole through the pipe, underwater footage showed on Tuesday. The pipeline, which transports gas from Russia to Germany, was damaged in an explosion that no country has claimed responsibility for. "It is only an extreme force that...
Virginia has about 250,000 illegal immigrants, five sanctuary localities
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million people in Virginia immigrated to the country illegally, according to estimates, and five localities do not fully work with federal law enforcement regarding deportations. Although the government does not have data on the exact number of immigrants who...
North Korea fires artillery barrage into bordering seas
North Korea fired an artillery barrage into the seas on its western and eastern borders, South Korean officials say. The shells were fired near the sea border of the two countries, according to Reuters. North Korea fired 100 rounds from its western sea border and 150 from its eastern sea border just one day after South Korea began its annual military drills to increase military readiness, according to South Korean officials.
Supreme Court justices punt on deciding birthright citizenship case
A series of controversial early 20th-century Supreme Court rulings known as the "Insular Cases" will remain intact after justices declined to consider whether American Samoans have full U.S. citizenship at birth. The high court's denial was written without any noted explanation or dissent, meaning fewer than four voted to hear...
Greg Abbott to skip Trump rally in Texas for out-of-state fundraiser
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) will not attend a rally held by former President Donald Trump near Corpus Christi, Texas, this weekend, the governor told the Washington Examiner Tuesday morning. Trump is slated to visit southeastern Texas Saturday evening for a campaign rally two days ahead of the start of early...
Iranian schoolgirl dies after beaten for refusing to sing pro-regime song: Report
A schoolgirl in Iran allegedly died in a hospital after being beaten by security forces for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem in a classroom as anti-regime protests sweep the nation. Asra Panahi, 16, was at the Shahed Girls High School in Ardabil on Thursday when security forces raided the...
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
Biden team lets dodgy foreigners corrupt American universities
Confucius says the Biden administration seems not to care about corrupt foreign influences on American society. Biden’s Education Department plans to end all remaining investigations into foreign donations to American universities, even as experts say China continues to use “Confucius Institutes,” Chinese-backed cultural centers on college campuses, for academic and economic espionage and intellectual property theft.
Gavin Newsom slammed by experts after shifting blame for California's record gas prices
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has been blaming the oil industry for high gas prices in California, but experts say the evidence just isn’t there. "You'd have to explain why [oil companies are] ripping people off 50% more in California than the rest of the world and why they only choose to do it now," economist David Kreutzer of the Institute for Energy Research told Fox News. "The big problem is we have policies in place, especially in California, that make it difficult to expand supply. When you have these rules and regulations that prevent markets from responding as robustly as they could, then prices are going to go up.”
White House denies reports it is trying to avoid Biden-Putin run-in at G-20
The White House is contradicting reports that aides are trying to ensure President Joe Biden will not come into direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin at next month's Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia. "Those reports are not correct. They're not true," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday of...
NATO chief hints allies would intervene in war if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine
A senior Kremlin official’s prediction that NATO would not “directly interfere” if Russia were to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine is “not right,” according to the civilian chief of the trans-Atlantic alliance. “He is not right,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday in response to...
Midterms 2022 updates: Pelosi slams Republicans as 'stupid' in new interview ahead of election
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
WATCH: Texas DPS finds drone video of shoot-out between warring Mexican cartels at border
Drone video obtained by Texas state police reveals a warlike battle just south of the U.S.-Mexico border, where Mexican criminal organizations battle for control of a popular area of land for human and drug smuggling. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety discovered a Mexican cartel drone on the...
White House defends Democrats who opposed filling oil reserve in 2020: 'A different time'
The White House has defended Democrats who scuttled a plan to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a fraction of today's prices, saying that it "was a different time." In 2020, the Department of Energy proposed filling the SPR to its maximum capacity by purchasing 77 million barrels of oil at $24 a barrel. The plan was later scrapped by congressional Democrats, who called it a "bailout" for the oil industry.
Rebuffing the Right: McCarthy rejects Biden impeachment calls
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rebuffed calls on the Right to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections. Moving to impeach the president should not be a political decision, McCarthy told Punchbowl News on Wednesday. Some firebrand Republicans have...
