THE DEVELOPER: Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone? (Part One)
On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, formerly of Great Barrington
Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, of Arlington, Va., and a former resident of Great Barrington, died October 14, 2022 with her daughters at her side as she crossed the finish line of a well-lived life. She was born April 19, 1934 to Casey and Adron (Cunningham) Mars, in Lobelville, Tenn. At...
BITS & BYTES: Pittsfield Halloween Festival; Caribbean Art Conference; FilmColumbia; Symposium on Social Justice; LitNet headquarters opens; Family Science Night
Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival. Pittsfield— Attend Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival on Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Festival will include activities for all ages, vendors, live music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl from 7 p.m. till midnight. Retailers and restaurants downtown will also be open late. 20+ local vendors will be offering jewelry, clothing, candles, art, Halloween gifts, and more for sale.
Sharon Turner Davis, 74, of Lee
Sharon Turner Davis, 74, of Lee passed away on October 11, 2022 with her family by her side at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Providence, R.I., on December 29, 1947 to Florence and the late Ralph Turner. She attended East Providence High School and was a 1965 graduate. After high school, Sharon attended UMass Amherst getting her Associates Degree in Animal Science, then Kansas State University, and BCC later in life. She is the widow of the late Paulson A. Davis.
Norman R. Pelletier Sr., 71, of Great Barrington
Norman R. Pelletier Sr., 71, of Great Barrington died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Norman was born in Holyoke, Mass. on January 17, 1951, son of the late Albert J. Sr. and Simone (Carrier) Pelletier. Norman worked as a furniture refinisher, ran Norm’s Bait and Tackle, and enjoyed doing fundraisers for children. Norman is survived by his son, Norman Pelletier Jr.; brothers, Albert Pelletier Jr. and Dennis Pelletier; and grandson, Cody.
Betty Jane Bouteiller, 91, of Great Barrington
Betty Jane Bouteiller, 91, of Great Barrington died on October 11, 2022 after a long struggle with dementia. Betty loved listening to her husband, Fred, play his guitar and dancing. Her favorite artist was Elvis Presley. She was great at knitting sweaters for the family, bowling, and made a mean pot of spaghetti sauce. She worked at Home Gas for many years, and really enjoyed her job and made many great friends there. She will be missed by family and friends.
Local restaurants donate meals to school’s Spanish class
Great Barrington — This year, National Hispanic Heritage Month took place from September 15 to October 15. According to the United States Department of Education, the month is used to celebrate and recognize the contributions, diverse cultures, and histories of the American Latino community. It was originally established in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week but was extended to a month in 1988.
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Salisbury Bank; Berkshire Innovation Center and MassHire; Berkshire Community College; Great Barrington Electricity Program; Public Opinion; Balise Auto
Salisbury — Salisbury Bank is joining the American Bankers Association (ABA) and over 1,000 banks from across the U.S. to kick off an industry-wide campaign in efforts to combat phishing and educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams. Don’t fall for tricks. Learn the red flags and...
State Rep. William ‘Smitty’ Pignatelli exemplifies fairness
In these menacing times, some people seem so proud of their hatefulness and belligerence. It strikes me that as citizens we need a refresher course in how to agree to disagree with respect and decency. While Berkshire County is not exempt from the times, we are most fortunate to have an omnipresent and fair-minded state representative in Smitty Pignatelli. Thank you Smitty, for being everywhere and for everyone in Berkshire County.
