Douglas, GA

vsuspectator.com

Flame extinguished: Blazers fall to Choctaws on Homecoming

The Blazers’ defensive woes in the ground game reached a head at the worst possible time: on Homecoming. The Blazers (3-4, 1-3 Gulf South Conference) had no answer for the Mississippi State Choctaws (4-3, 3-1 GSC) and their triple option attack, falling 49-40 Saturday afternoon. The loss is the...
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Oct. 14-16

It's homecoming weekend for the Albany State Golden Rams, so that means a parade and big parade, but there are other things to do. Sylvester is hosting the annual Georgia Peanut festival, and in Sasser the weekly fall festival events at Mark's Melon Patch offers the opportunity to wind through the corn maze, go on a hayride and more.
ALBANY, GA
wtoc.com

Students injured after Wayne Co. school bus rolls over

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County School System confirms students were injured Friday morning when a school bus rolled over. They say the bus veered off Buffalo Road and turned over. They say it happened early in the route, so the bus was not completely full. A few...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

First Alert Forecast - Cold front arrives Monday to drop temperatures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to say goodbye to our high-pressure system and get ready for a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. The effects from this front will not arrive until Monday, so for the rest of Sunday, winds will become light and lows will be mild in the low 60s. However, calm winds and increased dew points tonight will help lead to some fog in the early morning hours.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history. He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Liberty Expressway will undergo major changes in coming years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working to make changes to the Liberty Expressway. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Habitat ReStore helps individuals chase 'American Dream'

ALBANY — If anybody in Albany has the insights needed to navigate the business world, it’s Albany developer Milan Patel. But as a member of the Flint River Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, the owner of some of the most high-profile area businesses knows that the challenges that face a nonprofit, whose primary funding is dependent on the public’s generosity, is far different than those facing for-profit businesses.
ALBANY, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Roundtree Charged in Vehicular Death of VHS Freshman

A Vidalia man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the March 2021 death of a Vidalia High School freshman. According to the arrest records of the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol issued felony arrest warrants for Demario Rashawn Roundtree, age 33, of 208 Toombs Street in connection with the accident. Roundtree was booked into the Toombs County Detention Center on Tuesday of last week and released on Friday on a $40,000 property bond.
VIDALIA, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Friday Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022

A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle

A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
ALBANY, GA

