EHS JV Girls Soccer Defeats MDI 6-0
The Ellsworth Girls JV Soccer Team remained unbeaten this season, with only 1 tie, beating MDI on Monday, 6-0 in Bar Harbor. Whitney Jordan had a hat trick to lead the Eagles while Emily Hagarman had 2 goals and Emily King 1. Jayden Sullivan was in the goal for the...
Maine Warden Service Divers Recover the Body of a Vinalhaven Man
Divers with the Maine Warden Service have recovered the body of a missing Vinalhaven man. Owen Adair, 31, of Vinalhaven was reported missing on Monday, after his family found his ATV near Folly Pond in Vinalhaven. They searched the area and found his boots and aluminum canoe along the pond shoreline. Officials say some of Adair's personal items were inside the canoe. When they were unable to find any sign of Adair, his family contacted the Maine Warden service.
Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Alf Anderson Submits Resignation Letter
The Executive Director of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Alf Anderson, sent out an email to members this morning, October 19th announcing his resignation. He will stay on with the Chamber through the end of 2022. Anderson had been the Executive Director since August 6th, 2019 and shepherded the...
RSU 24 Receives Permission to Begin In-Person Instruction at Charles M. Sumner Learning Center Effective October 20
Finally! RSU 24 has received permission to begin in-person instruction at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Center in Sullivan effective Thursday, October 20th. There will be still limitations to meet the Code Enforcement Officer's Fire Mitigation Plan, and details will be forthcoming, in a letter from Principal Jackson Green!. Here's...
Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain
A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
Charles M. Sumner Students and Teachers Forced to Begin Another Week of Remote Learning
Unfortunately students and teachers at the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus in Sullivan will be forced to begin another week of remote learning on Monday, October 17th. In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Superintendent Michael Eastman expressed his frustration at the process. The hold up now seems to be in the Fire Marshall's Office and ith the General Contractor Nickerson O'Day, as they (the Fire Marshall's Office) is waiting for calculations regarding the holding tank for the sprinkler system. The failure to get the calculations is holding up the approval of the "remediation plan" and without that, a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy can't be issued.
Bar Harbor Historical Society and Criterion Teaming Up to Show Fire of ’47
75 years ago, in 1947 the Fire off 1947 struck Bar Harbor burning over 17,000 acres on Mount Desert Island, destroying land, homes and businesses. There will be a special showing of Fire of '47 this Friday night, October 21st at 7 p.m. at The Criterion in Bar Harbor. The...
Ellsworth City Hall Cupola to Turn Pink October 11-31
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. If you drive past Ellsworth City Hall at night starting on Tuesday, October 11th and through the end of the month, look up! You'll find it is lit up pink!. A tip of the hat to the City of Ellsworth! They know how many...
2022 Halloween Candy for Ledgelawn Residents in Bar Harbor
This goes under the category of "It Takes a Village", and it certainly does to make Halloween memorable for Bar Harbor's and the Island's children! Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor is where many children not only in Bar Harbor, but on the Island go trick-or-treating. It really is Halloween Central! Children carpool in and it can overwhelm residents, who hand out candy to all the kids. That's where you can help! For many years, and again this year, the Bar Harbor Hannaford has set up a donation box for bags of candy that will be given to Ledgelawn Avenue residents to hand out on Halloween. You can purchase bag(s) of candy and just put it in the box as you leave the store.
Now This is an Ice Shack, And It is For Sale in Hancock
Facebook is great for a couple of things. One for me is to keep in touch and see photos of friends and family that live miles and miles away. But Facebook is also great for being an alternative to yard sales. And you don’t have to leave "whereever you are" to see what people have for sale.
Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry Ellsworth Moves to New Location
The well known Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry of Ellsworth completed their move earlier this week and opened at their new location on Downeast Highway. To say the new location is an improvement is an understatement. From approximately 500 feet on the Bucksport Road, to the new location at 137 Downeast Highway which has 3,200 square feet of shopping space, is very cool.
Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America
There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
Ellsworth Restaurant To Host ‘Hell Night’ Of Halloween Hot Snacks
Some like it hot, so if you do, we found an event for you!. Back in the Spring of 2021, Todd Simcox and I had the pleasure of hosting a Best English Muffin Pizza Contest, at the fantastic Provedner Kitchen & Bar, located at 110 Main Street, in Ellsworth. They are a unique dining spot, and they are hosting a very unique event on the night before Halloween.
Well-Known Barncastle Inn in Blue Hill is For Sale
Barncastle was built in 1884 as one of the earliest and largest summer cottages in Blue Hill. Large? It is more than 9,000 square feet. It's located at 125 South Street in Blue Hill. Originally it wasn’t called Barncastle. It was Ideal Lodge. Owned by Boston Ideal Opera Company’s Effie...
Trunk or Treating – Charles Sumner Memorial Learning Campus Sunday October 30
The Charles Sumner Memorial Learning Campus in Sullivan is planning on offering a Trunk or Treat on Sunday October 30th from 3 to 5 p.m. and they need your help to make it a success!. If you are an organization, business, non-profit or club that wants to participate, you are...
Town of Bar Harbor Wants Your Opinion on Housing
In an effort to help foster the development of diverse and affordable housing options for workers in the community, the Town of Bar Harbor wants to hear from the community. It specifically wants to hear from area residents who work, or would like to work, in Bar Harbor but for whom availability and affordability presents a challenge. Data is needed to help drive future decision-making.
12 Cruise Ships to Call on Bar Harbor 28 Times in October 2022
There will be a total of 12 cruise ships calling on Bar Harbor 28 times during the month of October 2022. The Regal Princess will visit 5 times, with the Norwegian Escape and Pearl Mist scheduled to visit Bar Harbor 4 times each during the month. The Seabourn Quest will visit 3 times and the Caribbean Princess, Seven Seas Mariner and Norwegian Gem each visiting twice during the month. There will be solo visits by the Insignia, Marella Discovery, Sky Princess and Nieuw Statendam.
Pet of the Week: Check Out This Sweet & Spicy Pepperoncini
If you're looking to add a little spice to your life, the SPCA of Hancock County has just the kitty for you!. Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, says this little kitty is sweet, with just the right amount of heat. "Pepperoncini, a brown tiger,...
Meet the 7 Candidates for the Ellsworth City Council – October 18
The 7 candidates running for 3 seats on Ellsworth's City Council will gather for an in-person forum on Tuesday, October 18th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at The Grand Theater., in downtown Ellsworth. The forum is open to the public and free of charge. The forum is expected to include.
