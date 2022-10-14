BITS & BYTES: Chesterwood half-price; Truck Day & Pumpkin Fest; Wagon Barn Opens; Faculty Forum; Barbara Becker author talk; Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl; Chamber Music Performance

In these menacing times, some people seem so proud of their hatefulness and belligerence. It strikes me that as citizens we need a refresher course in how to agree to disagree with respect and decency. While Berkshire County is not exempt from the times, we are most fortunate to have an omnipresent and fair-minded state representative in Smitty Pignatelli. Thank you Smitty, for being everywhere and for everyone in Berkshire County.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO