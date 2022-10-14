College football Week 7 best teaser

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7 is here, and we're going with two teams that have caught the college football landscape by surprise for this week's teaser. San Jose State is one win away from matching last season's win total, and Kansas has already more than doubled its win total from a year ago.

If Week 1 starter Jake Haener was able to play for Fresno State, we wouldn't be touching San Jose State, but without Haener, the Bulldogs are 0-2. And one of those losses was to UConn. Talk about bad. Yeah, that's what Fresno State is currently going through without Haener.

And San Jose State is not that bad. The Spartans' only loss was by eight to Auburn, and have blowout wins over Western Michigan and UNLV. A win over Fresno State should get San Jose State a bowl game, and for this program, that's a big deal. San Jose State probably wins this game by two scores, but with the teaser, you only need a two-point victory. That's a steal for a Spartans team that is on the rise, especially with Fresno State on hand this week.

As for the final leg of our college teaser, take Kansas (+15) against an Oklahoma team that has lost three straight. The current line is (+9), but don't forget the teaser boosts you up six points. Even without starting quarterback Jalon Daniels, there's a strong chance Kansas comes out of Oklahoma with the win. Yes, Oklahoma starter Dillon Gabriel is likely back after not playing last week, but still, this Sooners defense has really struggled this season. The Sooners have allowed 40+ points in three straight weeks, and there's a strong chance it happens a fourth straight week, even with Kansas starting backup quarterback Jason Bean.

You know why? Bean is far from your average backup quarterback. He's a fifth-year senior, who started nine games last season, and in 2020 was the starter for North Texas. And it showed last week against TCU. The Jayhawks may have loss, but it wasn't because of Bean. Bean completed 16 of 24 passes and threw for four scores. Bean might not be as good as Daniels, but he's still good enough for Kansas to hang in there with Oklahoma, and maybe even beat the Sooners.. That's why Kansas +15 is just too good to pass on.

The Bet: San Jose State (-9) to (-2) AND Kansas (+9) to (+15) (+109 odds via Barstool)