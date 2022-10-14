ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Seattle clinic offering free eye exams, glasses for those in need

SEATTLE - The Seattle/King County Clinic will be offering free eye exams and prescription glasses for those who cannot access affordable eye care. The clinic, held at McCaw Hall at the Seattle Center, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23. Free admission tickets will...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Smoky skies until rain returns Friday

SEATTLE - Unfortunately, wildfire smoke will bother much of Western Washington until soaking rains return Friday. Be prepared for haze to come and go. There may be slightly cleaner air Thursday, but more dramatic relief is expected Friday. Today, air quality will range from good to moderate in some spots...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality

WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Real autumn weather returns Friday

If you've been craving autumn weather, you'll love our weekend forecast! A new storm system is set to swing through Western Washington Friday, bringing with it lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions. Until then, smoke will remain a problem, especially today. Highs this afternoon will reach for the mid...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Slightly less smoke today, rainy by Friday

SEATTLE - Thankfully, temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Sunday. There will also be slightly less smoke for the Puget Sound lowlands; however, haze will continue to plague many communities over the Cascades. Sunday, a strong combination of offshore winds, high pressure and a "thermal trough" pushed temps...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tukwila Police Department honors the life, career of K9 Ace

TUKWILA, Wash. - The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week. According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Unhealthy air quality through Thursday as rain arrives this weekend

SEATTLE - Today's air quality WAS very unhealthy again. Just look at our smoke-covered skies late this afternoon. Unfortunately, the atmosphere will look similar on Wednesday, but there is cleaner air in sight!. Tuesday's highs still landed well above normal at 68 for Sea-Tac with 71 at the National Weather...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

We smashed our record high temperature Sunday

SEATTLE - It was a hot October day. We SMASHED our previous record (today) by 16 degrees, and we were 28 degrees above normal! That makes it the second-hottest day ever recorded in October's history. Monday will be significantly cooler. Marine air continues to push onshore, and temperatures have already...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Crews battle brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Crews fought a brush fire that flared up near the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital early Wednesday morning. According to the Snoqualmie Fire Department (SFD), at around 8:00 a.m., crews responded to a slow-moving brush fire in a wooded area between the hospital and Snoqualmie Parkway. The fire was...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

Road rage suspected in shooting death of 24-year-old Everett woman

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The shooting death of a 24-year-old Everett woman on US 2 last weekend is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol as a likely road-rage killing. Scott Davis is the father of the victim, Raelyn Davis. He says she was on her way back from Leavenworth to celebrate his birthday, but she never made it.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
TACOMA, WA

