Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
OL Reign's Nikki Stanton in-studio talking NWSL Semifinals on 'Seattle Sports Live'
SEATTLE - OL Reign will face Kansas City Current at Lumen Field in the NWSL Semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The team says they've already sold 13,000 tickets and are hoping to reach 20,000 by game time. Either way, attendance is expected to set a home franchise record.
q13fox.com
Seattle smashes record high by 16 degrees amid historic autumn heat event
SEATTLE - Halloween is just two weeks away, but those in Seattle were sweating as if it were time to light off Fourth of July fireworks over the weekend amid a historic heat event that left the temperature record books in tatters. A super-heated atmosphere from a strong ridge of...
q13fox.com
Seattle clinic offering free eye exams, glasses for those in need
SEATTLE - The Seattle/King County Clinic will be offering free eye exams and prescription glasses for those who cannot access affordable eye care. The clinic, held at McCaw Hall at the Seattle Center, runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23. Free admission tickets will...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: A strong cold front hits later this week, drastically cooling things down
SEATTLE - We'll be waking up to some patchy fog and cooler temperatures (40s) tomorrow, but we'll clear and warm up in the afternoon! The smoky haze remains in the forecast which is why the *Air Quality Alert* is still in effect until Thursday. Here is a look at your...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Smoky skies until rain returns Friday
SEATTLE - Unfortunately, wildfire smoke will bother much of Western Washington until soaking rains return Friday. Be prepared for haze to come and go. There may be slightly cleaner air Thursday, but more dramatic relief is expected Friday. Today, air quality will range from good to moderate in some spots...
q13fox.com
Several Puget Sound-area schools cancelling outdoor activities due to poor air quality
WASHINGTON - As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Seattle had the worst air quality in the world. Seattle kept the ranking at second-worst air quality throughout the day. According to IQAir, Seattle had an air quality of 236, which falls in the "very unhealthy category." It surpassed Lahore, Pakistan, which held onto the worst air quality for most of the day. Lahore and Seattle are the only cities in the world in the "very unhealthy category."
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Real autumn weather returns Friday
If you've been craving autumn weather, you'll love our weekend forecast! A new storm system is set to swing through Western Washington Friday, bringing with it lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions. Until then, smoke will remain a problem, especially today. Highs this afternoon will reach for the mid...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Slightly less smoke today, rainy by Friday
SEATTLE - Thankfully, temperatures will be significantly cooler today compared to Sunday. There will also be slightly less smoke for the Puget Sound lowlands; however, haze will continue to plague many communities over the Cascades. Sunday, a strong combination of offshore winds, high pressure and a "thermal trough" pushed temps...
q13fox.com
Tukwila Police Department honors the life, career of K9 Ace
TUKWILA, Wash. - The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is honoring the life of one of their most beloved officers, K9 Ace, after he passed away earlier this week. According to the TPD, Ace joined the force in March 2013 and was paired up with his handler, Officer Frank. In his six-year career, Ace helped capture hundreds of suspects – even saving the lives of his fellow human officers on multiple occasions.
q13fox.com
Police say no suspected serial killer in Seattle or King County, despite online rumor
CLAIM: King County detectives have been notifying locals about a serial killer in Seattle after several women in a southern section of the city and the nearby city of Burien were found dead with their bodies posed in the same way. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The King County Sheriff’s Office and...
q13fox.com
Unhealthy air quality through Thursday as rain arrives this weekend
SEATTLE - Today's air quality WAS very unhealthy again. Just look at our smoke-covered skies late this afternoon. Unfortunately, the atmosphere will look similar on Wednesday, but there is cleaner air in sight!. Tuesday's highs still landed well above normal at 68 for Sea-Tac with 71 at the National Weather...
q13fox.com
Wildfire fighting strategy: Why some fires are left to burn, and what it means for air quality
WASHINGTON - Air quality has improved in Puget Sound, but air quality alerts remain in play as wildfires around the state continue to spew smoke into the air. At points this weekend, air quality in Seattle ranked among the worst in the world. "This is the worst it’s ever been...
q13fox.com
We smashed our record high temperature Sunday
SEATTLE - It was a hot October day. We SMASHED our previous record (today) by 16 degrees, and we were 28 degrees above normal! That makes it the second-hottest day ever recorded in October's history. Monday will be significantly cooler. Marine air continues to push onshore, and temperatures have already...
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews battle brush fire near Snoqualmie Valley Hospital
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Crews fought a brush fire that flared up near the Snoqualmie Valley Hospital early Wednesday morning. According to the Snoqualmie Fire Department (SFD), at around 8:00 a.m., crews responded to a slow-moving brush fire in a wooded area between the hospital and Snoqualmie Parkway. The fire was...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl
SEATTLE - Investigators with King County are hoping the public can help them figure out what happened to a 16-year-old girl in the hours before she was found dead along the side of a highway in White Center. On Oct. 7, detectives said the teen’s body was found along a...
q13fox.com
Pierce County residents, fearful of losing homes, farms & wildlife, vow to fight airport proposal
GRAHAM, Wash. - More than 200 filled a room at the lodge at Frontier Park in Graham Monday night, vowing to fight a proposal that would build a new airport in a rural area of Pierce County. Many frustrated residents at the meeting said they had no idea that land...
q13fox.com
Road rage suspected in shooting death of 24-year-old Everett woman
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The shooting death of a 24-year-old Everett woman on US 2 last weekend is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol as a likely road-rage killing. Scott Davis is the father of the victim, Raelyn Davis. He says she was on her way back from Leavenworth to celebrate his birthday, but she never made it.
q13fox.com
Crews continue to contain 'human-caused' 8 Road Fire near Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Wash. - About 100 properties near Eatonville are under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation order due to a wildfire that was human-caused. The 8 Road Fire was first reported on Oct. 15 at about 4 p.m. Fire officials said the fire is burning on Washington State Department of...
q13fox.com
Fourth reported person shot in Tacoma within a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A 29-year-old woman was hit by gunfire while she was inside her home as a result of a nearby drive-by shooting, making her the fourth reported person to fall victim to gun violence in Tacoma within a week. The woman was rushed to the emergency room, where...
q13fox.com
Public safety leaders to discuss crime affecting business in southwest King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crime in western Washington is causing some business owners to close up shop while others that remain open are left to deal with the dangers of the uptick in criminal activity. The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is working to address the concerns by bringing area...
Comments / 1