Marion County, FL

WCJB

Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
ANTHONY, FL
WCJB

Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Burned car found with human remains in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers and crashing vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after damaging his vehicle while trying to run away from law enforcement. Alachua police officers arrested 20-year-old Kobe Delima early Tuesday morning. Police first saw Delima run a stop sign. This was on Northwest 151st Boulevard and Northwest 150th Court...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Deadly shooting at Ocala motel left man dead and another injured

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers said they received a call from hospital security at 5:18 p.m. stating two victims came in with gun shot wounds. Officers were told the shooting took place at the Ocala Super 8 Motel on 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd. Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr.,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Bat Fest will be Saturday, October 22nd from 10am to 5pm. Organizers expect record turnout, anywhere between 4 to 5 thousand people. There will be over 100 vendors, 150 bats and a beer barn. The main bat building has 12 species. They recently just...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
BRANFORD, FL

