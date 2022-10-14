Read full article on original website
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm to you Revue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Their mission is to spark interest in animal care for future generations. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about Farm to you Revue.
Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
“My motherly instincts kicked in”: Alachua County school employee saves student from choking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What started as an ordinary day for an employee at Kimball Wiles Elementary School, turned into a day she, and third grade student Gray Ordonez-Hernandez, will never forget. “I just noticed that he wasn’t acting right,” said Sylvia Settle, paraprofessional aide. “He was like hunched over...
Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County. A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning. This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony. The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.
Man in Alachua County arrested on battery of a person 65 or older charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after officers say he tried to use fake money to buy a candy bar. Javaris Kates, 32, is in the Alachua County Jail on a charge of battering a person 65 or older. Gainesville Police say Kates went into a store and...
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
Burned car found with human remains in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers and crashing vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after damaging his vehicle while trying to run away from law enforcement. Alachua police officers arrested 20-year-old Kobe Delima early Tuesday morning. Police first saw Delima run a stop sign. This was on Northwest 151st Boulevard and Northwest 150th Court...
Deadly shooting at Ocala motel left man dead and another injured
Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers said they received a call from hospital security at 5:18 p.m. stating two victims came in with gun shot wounds. Officers were told the shooting took place at the Ocala Super 8 Motel on 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd. Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr.,...
UPDATE: Cook fired after giving 15-year-old for eating THC burger
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police Department is confirming additional details about the arrest of a Bev’s Cafe cook who gave a 15-year-old a burger with THC oil. Officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, was fired by the restaurant after he gave a 15-year-old, who worked at the...
Putnam County deputies arrest man intending to “start a war”
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies disarmed an Interlachen man they say planned an “active shooter” situation with them on Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported Glen Ressler, 42, was armed and planned to “start a war” with deputies. Ressler...
UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Wednesday. There will be special remarks from President Fuchs and Mayor Lauren Poe. The ribbon cutting event will be at 10 a.m. and will take place between Library West and Keene-Flint Hall.
18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Bat Fest will be Saturday, October 22nd from 10am to 5pm. Organizers expect record turnout, anywhere between 4 to 5 thousand people. There will be over 100 vendors, 150 bats and a beer barn. The main bat building has 12 species. They recently just...
Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
Ocala CEP gives an update on the Marion County public school system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at the Weekly Buzz may be out of town this weekend, but they’ve still got the local scoop. You’ll get an update from a Marion County public school official on how to better support students.
Alachua County taxpayers spent $850,000 to keep land from development
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of a joint meeting to decide what to do with the land, we are finding out the actual cost taxpayers paid to keep a Dollar Store out of Micanopy. Property appraiser records show that the two parcels of land at the corner of...
