Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in jap Oklahoma mentioned they (*4*) in their search for four missing men who had been final seen driving their bikes final Sunday. Investigators have been canvassing the realm round Okmulgee, Oklahoma, all week wanting for 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens, who had been reported missing on Monday by their households.
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.
‘Multiple’ remains found in Oklahoma river after four friends vanish, authorities say
What appear to be "multiple” human remains were found partially submerged in a river in the small Oklahoma city of Okmulgee Friday, nearly a week after the disappearance of four adult friends, authorities said Friday. It wasn’t clear if the remains were of the four men, Okmulgee Police Chief...
Chilling update in mystery of 4 missing Okmulgee men as ‘multiple human remains’ found after they vanished on bike ride
MULTIPLE human remains have been found by police in the search for four Oklahoma men who went missing earlier this week. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were all reported missing on Monday by their family members one day after they went on a bike ride around 8pm on Sunday.
4 missing men on bicycles nearly a week; Now remains found in river
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon they responded to reports of suspicious items in the River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he stated. Multiple agencies responded. “Currently we...
Police investigate homicide after man was found dead at north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex Friday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., police were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments near N Detroit and E Independence to investigate reports of a shooting. Police confirmed to FOX23...
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
americanmilitarynews.com
Burglar crawls in window, elderly homeowner shoots and kills him
An elderly homeowner fatally shot a home intruder who had climbed through a back window into his house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week. According to the Tulsa Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 law enforcement responded to a shooting at 14th and Florence Place. Officers quickly determined that an elderly homeowner had shot a burglary suspect “who had climbed through the back window and was inside his house.”
TMZ.com
Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen
A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
