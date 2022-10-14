ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

blackchronicle.com

Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma

OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in jap Oklahoma mentioned they (*4*) in their search for four missing men who had been final seen driving their bikes final Sunday. Investigators have been canvassing the realm round Okmulgee, Oklahoma, all week wanting for 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens, who had been reported missing on Monday by their households.
OKMULGEE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles nearly a week; Now remains found in river

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon they responded to reports of suspicious items in the River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he stated. Multiple agencies responded. “Currently we...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
TULSA, OK
americanmilitarynews.com

Burglar crawls in window, elderly homeowner shoots and kills him

An elderly homeowner fatally shot a home intruder who had climbed through a back window into his house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week. According to the Tulsa Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 law enforcement responded to a shooting at 14th and Florence Place. Officers quickly determined that an elderly homeowner had shot a burglary suspect “who had climbed through the back window and was inside his house.”
TULSA, OK
TMZ.com

Oklahoma Police Deputy Caught On Video Beating Teen

A police officer pummeled a 17-year-old boy and drove a knee into his neck while arresting him in Oklahoma over the weekend ... and it was all caught on video. Footage of Sunday's "attack" shows the deputy and other officers trying to restrain the teen on the ground at the Tulsa State Fair.
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
TULSA, OK

