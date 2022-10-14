Read full article on original website
Mannie Pannie
5d ago
WOW!!!! The city commissioner's are why I moved from Gainesville. Who do they think they are? I will hire who I want!!!!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
3 Days, 13 Venues, 350 Bands – Halloween Weekend – The Fest returns.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The dark has never been this exciting before.Matthew C. Woodruff
Take a walk on the wildflower side.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Celebrate Pride in Gainesville!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Willits and Cain compete for Gainesville District 3 seat amid zoning uproar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidates DeJeon Cain and Casey Willits are headed into round two as they compete in a runoff election, for the Gainesville District 3 commission seat. Willits said while campaigning, residents have expressed an overwhelming frustration with rising GRU bills. “We should bill people for 30 or...
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the Build my Future expo
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build my Future expo is in Columbia County on Wednesday. The goal of this event is to educate high school students on the benefits and requirements to enter a trade career. The expo will begin at 8 a.m. and there will be a Q&A...
WCJB
UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Wednesday. There will be special remarks from President Fuchs and Mayor Lauren Poe. The ribbon cutting event will be at 10 a.m. and will take place between Library West and Keene-Flint Hall.
WCJB
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
WCJB
Alachua County taxpayers spent $850,000 to keep land from development
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of a joint meeting to decide what to do with the land, we are finding out the actual cost taxpayers paid to keep a Dollar Store out of Micanopy. Property appraiser records show that the two parcels of land at the corner of...
WCJB
Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony. It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville. The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown. It will consist of inspirational...
WCJB
No decision made on what to build on formerly proposed Micanopy Dollar General property
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people have spoken against the proposed plan to build a Dollar General off of Highway 441 and SE Tuscawilla Road for more than two years. But finally, Alachua County bought the land stopping the project. The town of Micanopy and the county held a joint meeting to discuss what to do with the property.
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners to vote to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The second reading of three ordinances that involve eliminating single-family zoning throughout the city will take place during a special meeting. During the first reading in August, commissioners approved the plan by a 4-3 vote with commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco, David Arreola, and Mayor Lauren Poe voting for it. Commissioner Harvey Ward, Cynthia Chestnut, and Desmon Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm to you Revue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Their mission is to spark interest in animal care for future generations. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about Farm to you Revue.
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
WCJB
Bradford County Manager contract finalized, details not published
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After over two years without a permanent county manager, Bradford County Commissioners have their man, but contract details are only known straight from the manager’s own mouth. During Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Scott Kornegay was approved as county manager. The contract details were not made...
WCJB
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
WCJB
Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
WCJB
Ocala CEP gives an update on the Marion County public school system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at the Weekly Buzz may be out of town this weekend, but they’ve still got the local scoop. You’ll get an update from a Marion County public school official on how to better support students.
WCJB
Peeler and Porter go head-to-head for Columbia County school board seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County School Board needs to fill the District 5 seat, since Stephanie Johns is stepping down. On the ballot is Elizabeth Porter, who believes her background as a former member of the State House of Representatives and the Columbia County Commission, makes her best to fill the role.
WCJB
Trade show in Columbia County introduces high schoolers to the trade industry
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Columbia County got a taste of the trade industry. The ‘Build My Future’ event was held at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds for high school seniors in Columbia County. The event is meant to show students opportunities in the trade industry. Students...
WCJB
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently...
WCJB
Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area. The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies. “We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,”...
WCJB
18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Bat Fest will be Saturday, October 22nd from 10am to 5pm. Organizers expect record turnout, anywhere between 4 to 5 thousand people. There will be over 100 vendors, 150 bats and a beer barn. The main bat building has 12 species. They recently just...
Comments / 7