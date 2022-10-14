The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO