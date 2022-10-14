ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 224

Red Rider
5d ago

aah yes the so called party of pro-life says one thing while doing the opposite...always remember..ITS NOT WHAT THEY SAY ITS WHAT THEY DO!!

Brian Dunsee
5d ago

she is such a selfish person she loves giving tax breaks for herself and other rich people and cuts food assistance and unemployment benefits for poor if she wins again I'm seriously thinking of leaving Iowa

Curtis Thelen
5d ago

So let me get this straight. While SNAP went up across the county in Iowa it went down upto 43% because she did not take the benefits from Covid relief? I make more than enough to not qualify however when I had my heart attack and out of work 3 months SNAP helped with two teenage boys. I look at SNAP being temporary situation and not permanent solution for food income.

bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Breaking down the Iowa gubernatorial debate

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa made history with Monday's gubernatorial debate on PBS: It was the first debate in Iowa to feature two female candidates running for governor. Despite being two women, however, candidates for governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear had polar opposite opinions on several topics. Two of...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland

In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Reynolds, DeJear meet in Iowa gubernatorial debate

JOHNSTON, IOWA (WHO) — On Monday, October 17th, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear meet for their only debate before the November 8th general election. Reynolds, a Republican, is seeking her second full term as governor of Iowa. DeJear, a Democrat, is seeking her first term in elected office. She previously ran for Secretary […]
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Iowa Poll shows the gap in governor’s race continues to be high, while the race for U.S. Senate is narrowing

The latest Iowa Poll shows the gap in the Iowa governor’s race is still wide; however, the race for U.S. Senate is tightening. The latest poll numbers released over the weekend by The Des Moines Register show incumbent Republican governor Kim Reynolds has a 17-point lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear, earning 52% of likely voters. 35% of those voters said they would cast a ballot for DeJear, while 4% preferred Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Reynolds held a similar 17-point lead in the last Iowa poll, which was taken in July.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023

People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Another Northwest Iowa School District To Allow Armed School Staff

Cherokee, Iowa — A second northwest Iowa school district has opted to allow school staff to carry firearms in school. Our news partner, KTIV-TV, reports that the Cherokee Community School Board voted Monday night to change its policy language to allow additional staff to be armed. The yes vote...
CHEROKEE, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Six things for Iowa educators to consider before voting

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for elevent years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. He grew up in Shellsburg, Iowa. He can be reached at BruceLear2419@gmail.com. Dear...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Who do you think won Iowa's Gubernatorial debate last night?

Last night on PBS Governor Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear faced off in Iowa's Gubernatorial debate. Some of the highlights included the Governor more than once saying how proud she is of her record of cutting taxes and looking after State finances while creating a surplus. A clash came...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools

If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
IOWA STATE

