REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Bucknell women's golf team posted rounds of 317 and 326 on a busy opening day of Delaware's Lady Blue Hen Invitational at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Kelsey Yi had the best round of the day with a morning 75, and Tara Thomas is the low Bison through 36 holes after posting rounds of 76-77. Yi was red-hot early on for the Bison. After starting on the 14th hole, her third birdie of the day at the par-3 5th moved her to 2-under on her round. After a tough stretch of six holes left her at +4, Yi finished birdie-par to shoot 75. Yi slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 88, however.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO