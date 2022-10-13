Read full article on original website
Women’s Golf Has Solid Finish at Lady Blue Hen Invitational
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Led by a 2-over-par 74 from Paige Richter, the Bucknell women's golf team counted three scores of 76 or better in a strong final round at Delaware's Lady Blue Hen Invitational at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. The Bison posted a 310 team score, their best...
Field Hockey Falls 3-2 to Richmond in Back-and-Forth Affair
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Rachel Apa scored two goals in the opening quarter of Sunday's game against Richmond at Graham Field, but the Bucknell field hockey team was unable to hold off the Spiders as they scored once in the first quarter and twice in the third to win 3-2 over the Bison. Bucknell (4-10, 3-1 PL) held a 16-13 advantage in shots and was unable to convert on any of its eight penalty corners.
Five Takeaways Not Enough in Football's Loss at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Bucknell defense came up with five takeaways, including four interceptions, but it wasn't enough as Yale went on to win 29-9 at the historic Yale Bowl on Saturday. Bucknell trailed by just a touchdown heading into the final quarter at 16-9 before the Bulldogs added a safety and two touchdowns late in the game.
Bucknell Volleyball Falls to Army in Rare Three-Set Loss
LEWISBURG, Pa. – For only the second time all season, the Bucknell volleyball team failed to win a set as Army West Point secured a 3-0 sweep in a Patriot League match Saturday afternoon at Davis Gym. Paige Fixemer logged a match-high 14 kills for the second-place Black Knights, which won by set scores of 25-16, 25-21, 25-16. Bri Frazilus tallied six kills to lead a balanced Bison rotation in which 15 different players saw action. Jordan Hardy paced the back row with 15 digs, and Frazilus and Allie Lopez had three blocks apiece.
Women’s Soccer Stifles Boston University 1-0, Moves Back into First Place in Patriot League
BOSTON, Mass. – A moment of brilliance from Teresa Deda just 4:22 into the match followed by some steadfast defending gave the Bucknell women's soccer team a key 1-0 road victory over Patriot League-leading Boston University on Saturday at sunny Nickerson Field. Now 5-1-1 in the Patriot League, the...
Bucknell Women's Swimming and Diving Opens Campaign with Wins over Boston University, Loyola (Md.)
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell women's swimming and diving team earned victories against Loyola (Md.) (174-126) and Boston University (187-113) in its opening meet of the season. Bucknell (2-0, 2-0 PL) was bolstered by five individual wins, including two wins from Sabrina Vumbacco in the 500 and 1000 freestyle....
Women’s Golf Underway at Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The Bucknell women's golf team posted rounds of 317 and 326 on a busy opening day of Delaware's Lady Blue Hen Invitational at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Kelsey Yi had the best round of the day with a morning 75, and Tara Thomas is the low Bison through 36 holes after posting rounds of 76-77. Yi was red-hot early on for the Bison. After starting on the 14th hole, her third birdie of the day at the par-3 5th moved her to 2-under on her round. After a tough stretch of six holes left her at +4, Yi finished birdie-par to shoot 75. Yi slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 88, however.
