The Cody Filly Swim team will be in Buffalo this weekend for the Class 3A East Regional Swim Meet. The Fillies, coming off an exceptional regular season, look to make a push for glory this post-season. They’ve been top 3 in just about every race. Tara Joyce is arguably the best swimmer in the state and the Fillies have the firepower among the supporting cast to make plenty of noise. As the Fillies get set for the conference meet I had the opportunity to catch up with Head Coach Emily Swett. Coach on the emphasis at practice this week.

CODY, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO