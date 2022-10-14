Read full article on original website
Worland Cross Country Prepares For State In Ethete
After winning the Wyoming 3A East Boys Cross Country Championship the Warriors head to State in Ethete. With 5 All-Conference runners and 6 of the top 11 finishers at the 3A East championships in Torrington the Warriors look to add to their accolades. Runners Jack Bishop, Trajn Swalstad, Will Bishop,...
Cody Filly Swim Team Diving into Post-season Play
The Cody Filly Swim team will be in Buffalo this weekend for the Class 3A East Regional Swim Meet. The Fillies, coming off an exceptional regular season, look to make a push for glory this post-season. They’ve been top 3 in just about every race. Tara Joyce is arguably the best swimmer in the state and the Fillies have the firepower among the supporting cast to make plenty of noise. As the Fillies get set for the conference meet I had the opportunity to catch up with Head Coach Emily Swett. Coach on the emphasis at practice this week.
Filly Swim Concluded Regular Season at Powell Triangular
The Cody Filly Swim team was back at it, last Thursday, in Powell for their final meet of the regular season. The Fillies would finish 2nd at the Powell Triangular with the Lady Pantehrs winning the event. Powell won 8 of the 12 races. Tara Joyce led the way for...
Cody is Voted Best Game-day Atmosphere in Wyoming
Late last week Cody Wyoming was voted the best game-day atmosphere in the Cowboy State, beating out the likes of the Wyoming Cowboys were on a bye) and the various community colleges in the state. According to Twitter account, Big Game Boomer Cody was the place to be this weekend.
Cody & Wyoming Conservatives Rally to Remove Books, Change Schools, and Save Children
Prominent political candidates and local leaders agree that change must happen in Cody, which means restoring a conservative educational philosophy free of the “sexualization” of children. Scents of Domino’s pizza permeated the air in the crowded meeting room at the Cody Hotel. By the time the first speaker...
Santa Claus Comes to Cody by Helicopter for Yellowstone Regional Airport Fly-In Event
Yellowstone Regional Airport (YRA) is holding its first-ever “Santa Fly-In” event on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. YRA Airport Director Aaron Buck says, “We wanted to bring the airport and the community together. If it goes well,...
