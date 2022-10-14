ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland High School Sports Scores (10-13-22)

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the area scores from October 13th, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

IOWA

Sioux City East 60, Des Moines Roosevelt 28

NEBRASKA

Millard North, South Sioux City

Plainview, Elkhorn Valley

Lutheran High NE, Neligh-Oakdale

Wynot, Bloomfield

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

IOWA

Newell-Fonda 3, South Central Calhoun 1

Newell-Fonda 3, Sioux Central 1

South Central Calhoun 3, Sioux Central 0

Tri-Center 2, IKM-Manning 0

Audubon 2, IKM-Manning 0

Logan-Magnolia 2, IKM-Manning 0

West Lyon 3, Rock Valley 0

Sioux Center 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 1

Sibley-Ocheyedan 3, Okoboji 0

Westwood 3, OABCIG 2

River Valley 3, Woodbury Central 0

Lewis Central 3, Dension-Schleswig 0

Boyden-Hull 3, George-Little Rock 0

Akron-Westfield 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Alta-Aurelia 3, East Sac County 1

Southeast Valley 3, G-T/R-A 0

Unity Christian 3, South O’Brien 0

Trinity Christian 3, West Sioux 0

