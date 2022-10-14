Siouxland High School Sports Scores (10-13-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the area scores from October 13th, 2022
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
IOWA
Sioux City East 60, Des Moines Roosevelt 28
NEBRASKA
Millard North, South Sioux City
Plainview, Elkhorn Valley
Lutheran High NE, Neligh-Oakdale
Wynot, Bloomfield
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
IOWA
Newell-Fonda 3, South Central Calhoun 1
Newell-Fonda 3, Sioux Central 1
South Central Calhoun 3, Sioux Central 0
Tri-Center 2, IKM-Manning 0
Audubon 2, IKM-Manning 0
Logan-Magnolia 2, IKM-Manning 0
West Lyon 3, Rock Valley 0
Sioux Center 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 1
Sibley-Ocheyedan 3, Okoboji 0
Westwood 3, OABCIG 2
River Valley 3, Woodbury Central 0
Lewis Central 3, Dension-Schleswig 0
Boyden-Hull 3, George-Little Rock 0
Akron-Westfield 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Alta-Aurelia 3, East Sac County 1
Southeast Valley 3, G-T/R-A 0
Unity Christian 3, South O’Brien 0
