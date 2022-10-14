Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas man found after disappearing from group home
UPDATE - 11:25 P.M. Police have located the 29-year-old man, Josue Parra-Meza, who went missing in North Las Vegas. He is no longer missing and is safe. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are trying to find a man with mental disabilities they say went missing from his group home.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Barricade ends after suspected drunk driver refused to exit semi-truck
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a barricade situation Tuesday afternoon. According to police, at approximately 8:16 a.m., Las Vegas police received a report of a suspected drunk driver in a semi-truck in the 4000 block of East Cheyenne Avenue. Officers located...
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
Flyer mailed to Centennial Hills neighbors promises to use public records to track voting. Liquidation store sells furniture and more from Las Vegas Strip properties. The Liquidators located on Arville and Harmon sell furniture from Las Vegas hotels and casinos for a cheaper price. Slap fighting gets stamp of approval...
Fox5 KVVU
Man shot dead in east Las Vegas Valley parking lot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument in an east Las Vegas Valley parking lot left a man dead early Tuesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 2600 block of N. Los Feliz Street, near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
39-Year-Old Johnny Clay Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Monday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road/Windmill Lane at around 1 a.m. According to the Police, 39-year-old Johnny Clay was identified as the victim who suffered major...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate death at Clark County Detention Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death inside the Clark County Detention Center, according to a news release sent just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Police tell FOX5 that homicide detectives are on the scene. No other information has been provided. This is...
Suspect arrested in deadly September shooting at Las Vegas gas station
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened over a month ago near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Arion Harvey-Hawthorne was arrested on a charge of open murder. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Defrim Oxha to death in […]
1 dead, 1 injured in crash in northwest valley
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the crash in the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, north of Ann Road, was reported around 6:40 a.m.
Man shot, killed in parking lot during fight, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is at large after allegedly shooting and killing a man in the northeast valley, Las Vegas Metro police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday just before 1 a.m. near the 2600 block of North Los Feliz Street near Carey Avenue. A man was found in […]
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by other man during argument with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed Monday during a fight with his girlfriend near the University District, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue around 5:38 p.m. The victim was found suffering […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Possible parking dispute leads to deadly shooting, school lockdown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A possible parking dispute led to a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the shooting occurred at a residence near the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Hacienda and Nellis. LVMPD initially advised that the investigation was a shooting investigation, but later said homicide detectives would be responding.
Police standoff ends on Cheyenne, man taken into custody
Cheyenne shut down due to police standoff with truck driver.
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed during argument near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was killed during an argument with his girlfriend by an unknown man on Monday. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 5:38 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive, near S. Maryland Parkway and E. Hacienda Avenue. According to police, a man was found in the area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI arrested hours after leaving court in earlier case
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI was recently arrested hours after closing out an earlier DUI case and completing several requirements, before getting pulled over, again, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
Fox5 KVVU
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles near Flamingo and Fort Apache Road just before 9 p.m. Monday evening. Police told FOX5 two vehicles crashed into a third at the intersection. The two vehicles continued and hit other objects, including a bus...
