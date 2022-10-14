ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northwest valley. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:39 a.m. near the 5700 block of Centennial Center Boulevard. Police said the vehicle, which was believed to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas man found after disappearing from group home

UPDATE - 11:25 P.M. Police have located the 29-year-old man, Josue Parra-Meza, who went missing in North Las Vegas. He is no longer missing and is safe. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are trying to find a man with mental disabilities they say went missing from his group home.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead in east Las Vegas Valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An argument in an east Las Vegas Valley parking lot left a man dead early Tuesday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 12:55 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 2600 block of N. Los Feliz Street, near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate death at Clark County Detention Center

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death inside the Clark County Detention Center, according to a news release sent just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Police tell FOX5 that homicide detectives are on the scene. No other information has been provided. This is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Possible parking dispute leads to deadly shooting, school lockdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A possible parking dispute led to a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the shooting occurred at a residence near the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, near Hacienda and Nellis. LVMPD initially advised that the investigation was a shooting investigation, but later said homicide detectives would be responding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed during argument near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was killed during an argument with his girlfriend by an unknown man on Monday. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 5:38 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 1100 block of Century Garden Drive, near S. Maryland Parkway and E. Hacienda Avenue. According to police, a man was found in the area suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was hit and killed by a Clark County vehicle at Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon. According to Clark County, the incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday as a county worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby, the county said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Flamingo, Fort Apache

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles near Flamingo and Fort Apache Road just before 9 p.m. Monday evening. Police told FOX5 two vehicles crashed into a third at the intersection. The two vehicles continued and hit other objects, including a bus...
LAS VEGAS, NV

