Clarkesville, GA

Live Lakeside in This $7.25M Contemporary Clarkesville Estate

By Harry Norman, REALTORS®
 5 days ago

With remote work becoming more commonplace and even the norm for many digital based jobs, more and more of the workforce is opting out of big city living and relocating to less populated cities and semirural towns further from major metropolitan areas. This shift has allowed lake and mountain towns, once known as secondary markets and vacation spots, to thrive as homebuyers move in droves to make these cities their primary residences.

These so-called “Zoomtowns,” or communities that have experienced significant growth due to the influx of remote workers, are steadily on the rise as workers trade their downtown dwellings for better views and extra elbow room elsewhere. Cities like Clarkesville, GA, which nudges up against the Blue Ridge Mountains and sits along the shoreline of Lake Burton, is one such town that has experienced massive growth during this transition.

Situated in Cherokee Cove on Lake Burton, this newly constructed, 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate is a great example of a home begging to become a telecommuters’ primary residence. Offering long range lake views of the private and protected swimming cove it’s nestled in, this custom-built, contemporary home truly has it all.

The home’s clean lined interior features white shiplap walls and vaulted, beamed ceilings, along with hardwood flooring throughout. The main level’s open floor plan features an oversized, gourmet chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite and quartz countertops, a coffee bar, walk-in pantry and offers access to a grilling deck and screened-in dining porch.

The vaulted great room provides long range views from both the dining area and spacious family room, with a masonry stone fireplace at its center. The lakeside screened-in porch features a stone fireplace with inset, flat screen TV and has access to the grilling deck and the rest of the backyard’s waterfront views.

The main floor owner’s suite offers a spectacular view of Cherokee Cove with a spa-like bath with marble flooring, dual vanities, a soaking tub, and an oversized marble tiled shower.

The terrace level features a secondary living room with a masonry stone fireplace and access to the covered stone terrace overlooking the water. The terrace level also features three additional guest bedrooms, a wet bar, and a home office, all of which offer views of the beautiful Lake Burton.

Additional features and amenities include a 3 car-garage, gated entry, professional landscaping, a lakeside outdoor fireplace with a fieldstone patio, a whole house generator, a 2-stall boathouse, and a swimming dock.

Listed by the Julie Barnett with Harry Norman, REALTORS® , this home is located at 612 Cherokee Road, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

