Body found on railroad property in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are investigating after a body was located at a Toledo, Peoria and Western Railway property near Columbia St. in East Peoria Monday. According to a press release, officers were notified that a decomposed body was located at approximately 4:43 p.m. No other information...
LaSalle-Peru Boy Scout Troop shutting down
LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru’s Boy Scouts 20 will be closing its doors. After over 60 years of serving the young men of the LaSalle-Peru, Scout Master Dan Mathews reported to LaSalle’s City Council that the troop will no longer be due to a lack of sign-ups and other issues. He says he’s heard of other troops in the area like Streator and Ottawa having similar struggles. Currently, according to Mathews, there are around 150 boy scouts between LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties. His scouts will be dispersed between Waltham and Marseilles troops. Mathews has been with Troop 20 since 1985.
Mountain Lion struck and killed on I-88 in DeKalb County
DEKALB – A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County on Sunday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials announced. Illinois Department of Natural Resources experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September. Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870’s due to habitat loss and overharvest. Although extremely rare in Illinois, mountain lion sightings have been confirmed in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota. IDNR is monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois in early October. This animal has a GPS collar that was originally attached in November 2021 by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) as part of an ongoing research project on their mountain lion population.
IVCC to receive $1.2 million in new revenue from LaSalle Power Station taxes
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College trustees learned a recent five-year agreement with LaSalle Power Station will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college. The influx is the result of LaSalle Station’s equalized assessed valuation increasing 15 percent over the five years, said IVCC Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton. IVCC, one of 11 taxing districts in the agreement, will receive an additional $235,549 each year. LaSalle Station is owned by Constellation Generation Company, formerly Exelon.
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
Three hurt in DeKalb County crash
Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
Amanda Koch Resigned as Will Co. Board Member; Conflict of Interest in $495,000 Grant Vote / Holding Two Offices
Will County Board Member Amanda Koch resigned from office after the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office delivered a 4-page letter to her spelling out the conflicts of her serving as a county board member and as a Commissioner of the Veterans Assistance Commission (“VAC”) of Will County.
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Tuition reimbursement from Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds for IVCC students coming soon
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has announced tuition reimbursement checks from Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds will be mailed around November 15th. IVCC was allotted over $6 million in HEERF dollars to be used for COVID-related expenses. To date, the college has committed approximately $1.7 million of that to students to offset education-related expenses.
Man dead after crash in Peoria County
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - One victim was killed in an overnight crash in rural Peoria County overnight. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday on US-24, approaching Strube Road near Kingston Mines. For unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed from the westbound through eastbound lanes into the south ditch and struck a tree. The Peoria County Coroner pronounced the driver dead. The victim is a man in his 40s or 50s, with a release expected Sunday.
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Opening Distribution Center In Princeton; Nearly 150 New Jobs Expected
A new distribution center is bringing jobs to Princeton. Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. will build a 600,000 square foot distribution facility that's expected to create 145 new full-time jobs over the next three years. The capital investment is near $70 million. It's expected to be up and running in 2024.
Central Illinois inmate dies; State Police investigating
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating after an inmate died at the Champaign County Jail on Thursday. Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and State Police officials said that inmates at the jail alerted correctional officers around 11:30 a.m. that a female inmate in a different cell was possibly having a medical emergency. […]
TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop
PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
Swap Shop 10/19/22
GARAGE SALE 1011 Lowden Road in Streator, Thu 11-4, FRI SAT SUN 8-5 Collectibles, jewelry, furniture something for everyone. RUMMAGE SALE at 115 W. 11th St., in Streator on Friday, October 21, 3-6pm and Saturday, Oct 24, 8am-4pm LOOKING FOR a soccer goal with a net. CALL(815)992-9268. FOR SALE Trailer...
