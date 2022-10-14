Read full article on original website
Tejano legend Bobby Pulido never planned to be a singer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music. The genre is celebrated and loved by many — as are the artists who bring this music to life. One of those artists is Bobby Pulido, who has made […]
Authorities search for missing Edinburg man
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
Body recovered at South Padre Island identified as missing Los Fresnos teen
A body recovered at South Padre Island has been positively identified as a missing teen from Los Fresnos, Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora confirmed Friday. Zamora says the body was identified as Alberto Christian Buitureira. Fishers found Buitureira's body on Thursday, about eight miles north of where he...
Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case
More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
Two more arrested; Records provide new details in fatal McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested another man and woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month. This pushes the total number of arrests in connection to the case to 11. Also, as of Friday, authorities have upgraded charges against at least two other suspects arrested in connection to the case, records […]
‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman shot and killed her brother late Saturday night while “allegedly playing” with a gun, police said. According to the Edinburg Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Tampa Street after receiving a call that a man had been […]
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Alamo man sentenced to 25 years in TDCJ
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury in Hidalgo County found an Alamo man guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a child. According to a news release from Hidalgo County Public Affairs Office, Miguel Angel Chavez, 59, was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Chavez’s trial was held […]
Second arrest made in connection to June fatal crash, La Joya PD says
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police Department has made a second arrest linked to a fatal rollover that occurred in June, police said. According to a Facebook post by La Joya PD, Ivan Rios was taken into custody Friday in connection to the fatal June 29 rollover that left three people dead. According […]
Hidalgo County working to confirm 3-year-old died of flu
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County authorities on Wednesday were working to confirm a report that a child died of flu this week. On Monday, a 3-year-old reportedly died of the flu. Carlos Sanchez, the public information officer for Hidalgo County, told ValleyCentral Wednesday that he is working to confirm the report.
Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer. The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report. “I’ve been […]
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
PD: Suspect identified in Harlingen aggravated robbery
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an aggravated robbery that sent two Harlingen schools on secure alert Wednesday has been identified and arrested by police. The Harlingen Police Department arrested Jasper Austin Abernathy, 22, Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery and an outstanding felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals office. According to police, […]
McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
