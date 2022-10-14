ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

ValleyCentral

Tejano legend Bobby Pulido never planned to be a singer

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge part of the Hispanic culture is music, and across South Texas, one of the most popular genres is Tejano music. The genre is celebrated and loved by many — as are the artists who bring this music to life. One of those artists is Bobby Pulido, who has made […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities search for missing Edinburg man

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KRGV

Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case

More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
MISSION, TX
borderreport.com

2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America

LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo man sentenced to 25 years in TDCJ

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury in Hidalgo County found an Alamo man guilty on three counts of sexual abuse of a child. According to a news release from Hidalgo County Public Affairs Office, Miguel Angel Chavez, 59, was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Chavez’s trial was held […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Hidalgo County working to confirm 3-year-old died of flu

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County authorities on Wednesday were working to confirm a report that a child died of flu this week. On Monday, a 3-year-old reportedly died of the flu. Carlos Sanchez, the public information officer for Hidalgo County, told ValleyCentral Wednesday that he is working to confirm the report.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Spiders, dust bunnies, and roaches spotted at Pizza Hut

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol heads to Alamo and Elsa for this week’s ‘Food 4 Thought’ segment. Tower Burger located on 505 W Business Hwy 83, in Alamo is this week’s Top Performer. The specialty burger restaurant earned its sticker from the perfectly scored May 9th health inspection report. “I’ve been […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Suspect identified in Harlingen aggravated robbery

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in an aggravated robbery that sent two Harlingen schools on secure alert Wednesday has been identified and arrested by police. The Harlingen Police Department arrested Jasper Austin Abernathy, 22, Wednesday on a charge of aggravated robbery and an outstanding felony warrant from the U.S. Marshals office. According to police, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
MCALLEN, TX

