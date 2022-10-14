LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru’s Boy Scouts 20 will be closing its doors. After over 60 years of serving the young men of the LaSalle-Peru, Scout Master Dan Mathews reported to LaSalle’s City Council that the troop will no longer be due to a lack of sign-ups and other issues. He says he’s heard of other troops in the area like Streator and Ottawa having similar struggles. Currently, according to Mathews, there are around 150 boy scouts between LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties. His scouts will be dispersed between Waltham and Marseilles troops. Mathews has been with Troop 20 since 1985.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO