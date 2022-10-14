Read full article on original website
LaSalle-Peru Boy Scout Troop shutting down
LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru’s Boy Scouts 20 will be closing its doors. After over 60 years of serving the young men of the LaSalle-Peru, Scout Master Dan Mathews reported to LaSalle’s City Council that the troop will no longer be due to a lack of sign-ups and other issues. He says he’s heard of other troops in the area like Streator and Ottawa having similar struggles. Currently, according to Mathews, there are around 150 boy scouts between LaSalle, Putnam, and Bureau counties. His scouts will be dispersed between Waltham and Marseilles troops. Mathews has been with Troop 20 since 1985.
DNR: Mountain lion struck, killed along Illinois highway
SYCAMORE, Ill. (AP) — State wildlife officials say a mountain lion that was struck and killed last weekend along a northern Illinois highway will be analyzed by biologists seeking to uncover the rare animal’s origins. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the mountain lion died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle along Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. State police recovered the mountain lion’s carcass, which will undergo a necropsy and DNA analysis at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. The DNR says that will shed light the animal’s place of origin. The state agency says it may be the same mountain lion recently recorded by a trail camera in northwestern Illinois’ Whiteside County.
IVCC to receive $1.2 million in new revenue from LaSalle Power Station taxes
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College trustees learned a recent five-year agreement with LaSalle Power Station will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college. The influx is the result of LaSalle Station’s equalized assessed valuation increasing 15 percent over the five years, said IVCC Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton. IVCC, one of 11 taxing districts in the agreement, will receive an additional $235,549 each year. LaSalle Station is owned by Constellation Generation Company, formerly Exelon.
New distribution center to be built in Princeton
PRINCETON – A new distribution center will bring new jobs to Bureau County. Ollie’s Bargain Discount will build a $68 million distribution center in Princeton north of I-80. The 600,000 square foot building will eventually employ over 250 people. Located in 25 states, Ollie’s is expanding on its 462 stores by moving west. Princeton’s distribution center is Ollie’s 4th center joining others in York, PA, Atlanta, GA and Lancaster, TX. Ollies is a retailer of closeout and excess inventory, with stores recently opened in Peoria and Rockford with a third store slated to open soon in Tinley Park.
Tuition reimbursement from Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds for IVCC students coming soon
OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College has announced tuition reimbursement checks from Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds will be mailed around November 15th. IVCC was allotted over $6 million in HEERF dollars to be used for COVID-related expenses. To date, the college has committed approximately $1.7 million of that to students to offset education-related expenses.
Swap Shop 10/19/22
GARAGE SALE 1011 Lowden Road in Streator, Thu 11-4, FRI SAT SUN 8-5 Collectibles, jewelry, furniture something for everyone. RUMMAGE SALE at 115 W. 11th St., in Streator on Friday, October 21, 3-6pm and Saturday, Oct 24, 8am-4pm LOOKING FOR a soccer goal with a net. CALL(815)992-9268.
L-P Coach tally’s win 1000
LASALLE – LaSalle-Peru Township High School volleyball head coach Mark Haberkorn has reached a milestone four decades in the making. In a contest against Ottawa on Tuesday night he cemented his position as one of the greatest and most successful coaches at LPHS and in the state of Illinois. His coaching career record stands at 1000-279-18 over four decades of coaching, beginning at Lostant High School in 1982 and continuing at L-P since 1988 with a small break from 1991 to 1994.
GARAGE SALE 1011 Lowden Road in Streator, Thu 11-4, FRI SAT SUN 8-5 Collectibles, jewelry, furniture something for everyone
FOR SALE SNOW PLOW 48″ for ATV plus mount kit used very little nice shape $300. CALL(815)503-3466. FOR SALE A collectible HALLMARK dancing Frankenstein for $18. He’s new with the tags and dances to the song MONSTER MASH. John Travolta Scrapbook with lots of pictures, $10. A few Christmas churches and a new antler wreath. 2 vintage Starved Rock pictures with frames, for $24 each. One is a waterfall, and the other is a canyon. Leave a message or text. CALL(815)488-2934.
