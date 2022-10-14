Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Mike Pence said there's no room for Putin 'apologists' in the Republican Party as he criticized Russia's 'unconscionable war' in Ukraine: AP
Former Vice President Mike Pence urged Republicans on Wednesday to not go too deep into the "unprincipled populism" that has been growing in the GOP.
Adam Kinzinger said Kevin McCarthy was giving 'aid and comfort to the enemy' and fodder to Russian media by suggesting GOP may not send more aid to Ukraine
Kevin McCarthy said if Republicans win the House they may not be as forthcoming with aid for Ukraine, comments that Adam Kinzinger said help Russia.
U.S. consumer protection watchdog's funding unconstitutional, court rules
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding apparatus is unconstitutional, faulting a system Democrats designed to insulate the agency from requiring congressional appropriations.
Comments / 0