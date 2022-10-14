ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MO

Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike

By Chris Hayes
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4cUE_0iYQDoSW00

TROY, Mo. – A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.

On Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol website listed five teen girls who disappeared since this past May. That number dropped to just two by Thursday, with William Palmer’s daughter still on the list.

“She’s very intelligent. She’s loving. She loves animals,” he said.

Top story: Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash

Palmer last saw his daughter, 15-year-old Ashleigh, on Oct. 4. He had a message for his daughter.

“You’re loved at home. There’s no reason to go anywhere else,” he said. “It’s scary out there, especially when you’ve got a little knowledge about what does happen in this world.”

Palmer said one of Ashleigh’s friends reported seeing her after school that day.

“We questioned him. He said he want one direction and she went the other,” he said. “We had other people telling us well they were walking through the middle of town together.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 2 it’s working several leads and it that appears she’s with someone, willingly.

“Anybody can tell you they’re your friend, you know, until they persuade you to do the wrong thing,” Palmer said.

Which is why law enforcement remains on the case. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Troy Police Department.

Trending – Remembering Bruce Sutter… Cardinals Hall of Famer dies at 69

“I always think about my kids. I think about my family and growing up and how would I want to be treated,” Major Dustyn Tienter, Troy Police Department, said.

Tienter said they don’t stop working a case just because it becomes a possible runaway.

“If we’re not trying to figure out what’s really going on, we’re not really keeping people safe,” he said.

FOX 2 viewers reached out to us in alarm this week when the MSHP listed five Lincoln County teens reported missing since May. The sheriff’s office quickly located one and Troy police found two.

“We were able to make contact with them and find out they were safe,” Tienter said.

Troy police found one child with a relative and another had been with DCFS for more than a month, but not properly reported, as found, by the state.

“Any time there’s a delay, that’s something that has to be worked on to be improved,” Tienter said.

Palmer now hoping he finds his daughter next.

“She is very trusting,” he said. “We love her very much and just want her safe.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 12

Alanna Cameron
5d ago

glad to see this FINALLY making the news this needs to be taken serious. I've been saying for weeks something is going on. now there's another girl in wentzville missing. PEOPLE ARE CRUEL IN THIS WORLD. Those girls deserve to be found. even if they were runaways where did they run away to?? most the time runaways run away with an older man and end up in horrible situations.

Reply
7
Kevin Hoss
5d ago

If its a runaway of course you don't quit working the case! i can't believe this dude actually said that. Why is the one young lady with dcfs, and how did they accidentally not report this? That shoukd be another investigation!

Reply
5
GeminiMinded
5d ago

How about we work on finding all the missing foster kids in Missouri. Interesting they had a missing child they didn't properly report as found in DCFS.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
mymoinfo.com

Thieves steal vehicle with gun left inside

(Jefferson County) A truck that was parked outside a residence in the 1100 block of London Circle Lane in the Fenton area was stolen sometime during the afternoon on October 5th. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more information. My MO Info · KJ101822A.WAV. In addition,...
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis drug ring leader sentenced 20 years

ST. LOUIS – A judge sentenced a St. Louis drug ring leader Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison. James L. Brownridge, 49, admitted to his role in running the drug ring earlier this year. The investigation began with a tip to the Drug Enforcement Administration about a low-level drug dealer in 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Driver shot, passengers injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was seriously injured and two others were hurt in a shooting and car crash in St. Louis Monday night. The man was driving a vehicle near Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard at about 9:50 p.m. with four passengers, ages ranging from 17 to 19 years old, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's initial report.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Cremation urn abandoned on Forest Park golf course

ST. LOUIS – Police are hoping someone will come forward to claim an urn that was found in August at a golf course in Forest Park. The black and gold urn was found on August 29 at Probstein Golf Course in the 6100 block of Lagoon Drive. Police said they sent it “to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and its owner.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy