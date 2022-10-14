Read full article on original website
Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws...
Mike Pence said there's no room for Putin 'apologists' in the Republican Party as he criticized Russia's 'unconscionable war' in Ukraine: AP
Former Vice President Mike Pence urged Republicans on Wednesday to not go too deep into the "unprincipled populism" that has been growing in the GOP.
