ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future , with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14).

“Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’ s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live sound and multidimensional production, contrasting the guitar-driven elements of his first studio album Walls . “It’s really important to me in the live show, but also in how the tracks are produced as well,” said Tomlinson. “Me and the producers were a little braver on this record. It was marginally one-dimensional on the first record where I was just thinking about guitar sounds and guitar-driven songs.”

Tomlinson added that reflecting during the pandemic led him to realize what style of music he truly wanted to make. “Lockdown was good for these kinds of thoughts,” said Tomlinson, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I realized I want to chase something else. I wanted to find something else that was more fulfilling for me at this time.”

Listen to “Out of My System” below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Taylor Swift Unveils More Lyrics in Nashville & Brazil at Stroke of Midnight, Just Like ‘Clockwork’

Swifties have just two more days to wait until the release of Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, and the pop star is building up the anticipation by offering them sparse clues and details to find. That includes cryptic billboards she’s started placing in partnership with Spotify in random cities across the world, programmed to reveal one lyric at a time from the new record, always at 12 a.m. sharp. One of two new lyric reveals went live via a billboard placed in a São Paulo, Brazil, train station at midnight local time (11 p.m. ET), showcasing in bright purple lettering and the lyric:...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Celebrates ‘Stripped’ 20th Anniversary: ‘I Truly Made Music That Represented Who I Was’

Keep on singin’ her song! Christina Aguilera took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Stripped. Related Christina Aguilera Reflects on 'Mi Reflejo' Album 22 Years Later: 'So Close to My Heart' 10/18/2022 “My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the pop star reminisced over a montage of moments from the Stripped era on Twitter. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Second ‘Midnights’ Lyric in London & It’s ‘Real Nice’

We’re just days away from Taylor Swift‘s Midnights album release, and the star has been dropping hints about her 10th studio LP in very Taylor-ish ways. At the stroke of midnight (of course) in her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s home of London, England, a line of lyrics appeared on a billboard in the city. “I polish up real nice,” the lyric reads. “London, you polish up real nice,” the Taylor Nation Twitter account retweeted a fan photo of the lyrics. “#CountdownToMidnighTS Time to pre-save #TSmidnighTS on @Spotify and polish up on our track titles! http://taylor.lnk.to/taylorswiftmidnightspresave… In which song does this lyric belong?” The...
Billboard

NCT 127 Talks ‘2 Baddies’ Album & Reconnecting With U.S. Fans on Tour

NCT 127‘s North American takeover continues, this time with a visit to Billboard News to discuss what its been like coming up during the K-pop boom as well as the success of the group’s recently released album, 2 Baddies. The K-pop stars sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly and shared their thoughts on 2 Baddies cementing a new accolade for the group, making them the second K-pop group to have three top five albums in the United States. “‘2 Baddies’ is our fourth album, and within our company [SM Entertainment], there’s this legendary line of fourth albums,” rapper...
Billboard

SZA Reveals She Recorded ‘A Hundred’ Songs for Sophomore Album, Which She Says Is Coming ‘Any Day’

The wait for SZA‘s sophomore album has drawn on for half a decade now, but the singer dished on Monday (Oct. 17) that she’s spent all that time recording a whole lot of music. At LAX airport, the Grammy winner was approached by TMZ for details about the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl, and she let slip that it’s set to arrive “any day” without giving a specific release date. “I’m hoping it goes well,” she added of the studio set. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat's 'Vegas' Hits Top 10 10/17/2022 As she made her way to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Billboard

Stray Kids Return to No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘MAXIDENT’ Debut

Stray Kids re-enter the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 22) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new LP MAXIDENT. The set blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 117,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It’s the group’s second leader on the chart, after mini album ODDINARY in April. Album sales comprise 110,000 of MAXIDENT‘s total sum, the fourth-largest sales week of any album this year. Stray Kids are the third K-pop group to rule the Artist 100 for multiple weeks, dating...
Billboard

Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time

Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” is now solely the longest charting song in the list’s 64-year history, as it tallies a record-breaking 91st week on the latest Oct. 22-dated survey. Ranking at No. 21 on the newest Hot 100, “Heat Waves” surpasses The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which logged 90 weeks on the chart in 2019-21. Over the course of its run on the chart, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the steadiest climb to No. 1 when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March. “Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Is Going Big for Her ‘Midnights’ Lyric Reveals: Here’s the First One

Go big or go home! Taylor Swift‘s highly anticipated 10th studio album is just days away, and the pop superstar has more reveals planned leading up to the set’s release. Swifties got a taste of Midnights at — surprise — midnight Monday morning (Oct. 17) when a line of lyrics appeared in a very prominent spot: a giant billboard in New York City’s Times Square. At twelve on the dot, a dark and cloudy scene took over the massive billboard. At the top, it read “Taylor Swift Midnights.” Below that was the first set of lyrics: “I should not be left...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Blink-182 Team With Cole Bennett, Get to Work on Oversize Bunnies In ‘Edging’ Video: Watch

First, Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge, then gave us new music in the form of “Edging,” with its official music video. The skate-punk favorites give us a little more action, this time with the “alternate version” of “Edging.” Cole Bennett returns to direct the fun new clip, which features the trio at a circus, surrounded by adults dressed as bunnies, and cameos from Lil Tracy and Bennett himself. Matters take a dark turn, as DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker showcase their knife-throwing skills with the rabbits the hapless targets. It’s more Monty Python than Donnie Darko, as the floppy-eared friends get...
Billboard

Bebe Rexha ‘Shocked But Grateful’ for Global Success of ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ Hints at Mystery Album

In a sea of out-of-left-field hit songs this year (Kate Bush, anyone?), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” stands out as one of the most unpredictable. Guetta and Rexha’s throwback dance-floor filler interpolates Eiffel 65’s 1999 novelty hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” (itself an unexpected success story), and as Rexha tells Katie & Keith on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen to the new episode below), the collab was actually made years ago and then unearthed by savvy fans. Related Here Are the Lyrics to David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's 'I'm Good (Blue)' 10/18/2022 “[David] had played it at a festival after we...
Billboard

Jin Unveils Details for Solo Single ‘The Astronaut’ Ahead of Military Service

Get ready, ARMY! Jin announced the release date for his new solo single, titled “The Astronaut,” on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18). The track is set to arrive from the BTS singer at the end of this month, on Oct. 28, via BigHit Music. According to BigHit’s press release, the song is “meant to be a gift for the fans.” Related A Complete List of BTS' Solo Projects (So Far) 10/18/2022 The K-pop idol also shared the very first logo trailer for the song, which features a tiny astronaut exiting a massive, futuristic space station as he floats high above the earth. From there, he travels...
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys Again Over ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Category Change: ‘Certain Members Are Afraid to Keep It in the Competition’

Nicki Minaj isn’t done lashing out at the Recording Academy for moving her hit “Super Freaky Girl” out of the Grammy’s rap category and placing it in a pop one. “The Grammys is having blogs post that Variety article to distract you from the fact that ‘SUPER FREAKY GIRL’ was unfairly moved from the rap category while other poppy rap songs remain in the RAP CATEGORY,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18). Related Here's Why Nicki Minaj & Latto Are Beefing 10/18/2022 “They’re having blogs post that I pulled a ‘stunt’ and that it worked b/c ‘Do We Have...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Self-Loathing’ & ‘Fantasizing About Revenge’ Inspired ‘Midnights’

As if Swifties weren’t excited enough for the Friday (Oct. 21) release of Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, the pop star has now shared two enticing new details about what inspired her highly anticipated new album. In recent videos shared via the Spotify pre-save page for Midnights, Swift revealed that she’d be unveiling five things “that kept me up at night and helped inspire the Midnights album.” As of Tuesday (Oct. 18), two of the five have gone live. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/18/2022 “The first thing that kept me up at night that helped inspired the Midnights album is …,”...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Shares Something Sweet That ‘Kept Me Up at Night’ While Writing ‘Midnights’

When Taylor Swift first announced her fast-approaching 10th studio album Midnights, she shared that its songs were based on “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” But what exactly kept the pop star tossing and turning? In an exclusive series filmed in partnership with Spotify, she’s been revealing exactly that. Two short videos filmed by Swift appeared earlier this week on the streaming service’s Midnights pre-save page, and as of Wednesday (Oct. 19), the “All Too Well” singer has added two more. In each of the four videos, she shares one concept that she fixated on during her...
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Lyanno Arrives With Rauw Alejandro & Brray Collab ‘Lokera’

Puerto Rican singer Lyanno scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as his new collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and Brray, “Lokera,” debuts at No. 99 on the Oct. 22-dated chart. The song, released in July via Duars/Sony Music Latin, debuts with 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 4.1 million U.S. streams (up 4%) in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also holds at its No. 16 high on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, keeps at its No. 9 best on Latin Rhythm Airplay and rises 19-16 on Latin Airplay. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot...
Billboard

Soulja Boy, Ozzy Osbourne and Dillon Francis to Play Metaverse Festival in Decentraland

The Metaverse Music Festival returns for its second year in the blockchain virtual world, Decentraland. As real-life touring continues to be plagued by cancellations, Soulja Boy, Dillon Francis and Ozzy Osbourne are turning to virtual worlds. The Metaverse Music Festival returns on Nov. 10-13 for its second year in Decentraland — an immersive digital world built using blockchain technology and owned by its users — with more than 100 artists across 15 stages. The event will be free to attend and no crypto wallet is required to participate.
Billboard

The Contenders: Will Lil Baby, Red Hot Chili Peppers or Backstreet Boys Top the Billboard 200 Albums Chart?

Welcome to The Contenders, a midweek column that looks at artists aiming for the top of the Billboard charts, and the strategies behind their efforts. This week: Lil Baby aims for his second straight No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while Red Hot Chili Peppers try to go two for two in 2022, and Backstreet Boys try to get ahead of the game with their first-ever Christmas set.   Related Stray Kids Notch Second No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Maxident' 10/19/2022 Lil Baby, It’s Only Me (Quality Control/Motown)  When his sophomore set My Turn debuted at No. 1 in March 2020 and...
Billboard

Watch Villano Antillano, Corina Smith & More Discuss Music & Sexuality in New ‘Cultura Clash’ Episode

Does an artist need a certain level of sex appeal in order to achieve success? Are labels asking their artists to be ultra sensual in their appearance and lyrics in order to sell? The role or intersectionality of sexuality and music took centerstage during a heated conversation between artists Dalex, Villano Antillano, Corina Smith and Lenny Tavárez for the newest episode of Billboard‘s Cultura Clash. “People like to consume through their eyes, they like what looks nice, what’s aesthetic,” says Puerto Rican trans rapper Villano Antillano. “Sex sells.” Smith adds, “I think physical appearance does have influence over any product...
Billboard

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry Get Introspective in ‘Where We Started’ Video: Watch

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry‘s joint music video is finally here. Rhett shared the official music video to their collaborative track “Where We Started” on Tuesday (Oct. 18), which hails off of his sixth studio album of the same name. The video sees Rhett and Perry stripping things back for something more simple, with the country singer wearing a double denim ensemble and the pop star in a flowing white gown, appearing at first in separate sheet covered rooms. While singing the song’s second chorus, the pair wade through flowing fabrics to find and serenade each other. “Those days when...
Billboard

From Glass Animals to Imagine Dragons, What’s Your Favorite Long-Running Hot 100 Hit? Vote!

Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” set a new record this week as the longest-running hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. On the chart dated Oct. 22, the No. 1 hit officially surpassed The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” by spending 91 weeks on the tally. Related Five Burning Questions: Glass Animals Break the Hot 100's All-Time Longevity Record With 'Heat… 10/18/2022 And now that Dave Bayley and his bandmates are the reigning record holders thanks to the remarkable, slow-burning success of their single, we want to know which longtime Hot 100 hit is your favorite. Of the never-ending cascade of songs that have...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy