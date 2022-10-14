Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen

Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future , with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14).

“Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’ s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live sound and multidimensional production, contrasting the guitar-driven elements of his first studio album Walls . “It’s really important to me in the live show, but also in how the tracks are produced as well,” said Tomlinson. “Me and the producers were a little braver on this record. It was marginally one-dimensional on the first record where I was just thinking about guitar sounds and guitar-driven songs.”

Tomlinson added that reflecting during the pandemic led him to realize what style of music he truly wanted to make. “Lockdown was good for these kinds of thoughts,” said Tomlinson, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I realized I want to chase something else. I wanted to find something else that was more fulfilling for me at this time.”

Listen to “Out of My System” below.