OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon they responded to reports of suspicious items in the River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he stated. Multiple agencies responded. “Currently we...

OKMULGEE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO