Human remains found in search for 4 missing men in Oklahoma
OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in jap Oklahoma mentioned they (*4*) in their search for four missing men who had been final seen driving their bikes final Sunday. Investigators have been canvassing the realm round Okmulgee, Oklahoma, all week wanting for 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens, who had been reported missing on Monday by their households.
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.
‘Multiple’ remains found in Oklahoma river after four friends vanish, authorities say
What appear to be "multiple” human remains were found partially submerged in a river in the small Oklahoma city of Okmulgee Friday, nearly a week after the disappearance of four adult friends, authorities said Friday. It wasn’t clear if the remains were of the four men, Okmulgee Police Chief...
Tulsa police: Person shot, killed at Sunset Plaza Apartments
Tulsa police investigating a deadly shooting after one person was found dead Friday evening. Still searching for suspect.
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
Four male bodies recovered from river near Okmulgee, police say
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice confirmed Friday night that the bodies of four men were recovered from Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee. “No identifications have been made at the scene and the Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa for autopsy,” said Prentice in a statement.
Chilling update in mystery of 4 missing Okmulgee men as ‘multiple human remains’ found after they vanished on bike ride
MULTIPLE human remains have been found by police in the search for four Oklahoma men who went missing earlier this week. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were all reported missing on Monday by their family members one day after they went on a bike ride around 8pm on Sunday.
Woman accused of attacking postal worker, slamming into another car in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she struck a postal worker with her truck before slamming into another car. It happened Thursday morning near Braden and Yale. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found Tamie Thompson, also known as...
56-Year-Old Killed In Rogers County Crash
A 56-year-old was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. Troopers said the 56-year-old driver was pronounced dead...
Medical Examiners Working To Identify Bodies Found In Deep Fork River
Okmulgee police are still investigating after four bodies were found in the Deep Fork River. The discovery comes after days of searching for four missing men from Okmulgee. Medical examiners in Tulsa are working to identify the remains. Investigators with Okmulgee PD say they expect the bodies will be identified...
Police confirm ‘multiple’ human remains found in a river near Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Multiple human remains have been found in Deep Fork River, just southwest of Okmulgee, according to Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice confirmed the remains were found in a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. This discovery comes just five days after four men disappeared in Okmulgee Sunday evening.
4 missing men on bicycles nearly a week; Now remains found in river
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon they responded to reports of suspicious items in the River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he stated. Multiple agencies responded. “Currently we...
Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges
TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Tulsa
Authorities say two people were taken into custody following a big drug bust in Tulsa County.
Police investigate a shooting at a north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Sunset Plaza Apartments near N Detroit and E Independence. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on their way to the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Police investigate homicide after man was found dead at north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex Friday evening. Around 5:45 p.m., police were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments near N Detroit and E Independence to investigate reports of a shooting. Police confirmed to FOX23...
Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso Police are asking for help after they say vandals did more than half a million dollars worth of damage at a construction site. Police say this happened overnight last weekend near 76th Street North and Memorial. The vandals tore up shipping containers, flipped a front-end loader on its side, and also cut up the asphalt on Memorial.
