ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday

GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Fall free bulky item collection set for Oct. 17-21

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on April 2022. The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are teaming up to collect bulky items for free from Oct. 17-21 in Tyler. Residents can place their bulky items on the curb this week from 6...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Austin Bank receives honor for its 14th consecutive year

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Austin Bank was recognized and honored as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" for the year of 2022 at the Best Companies Gala on Oct. 6. This is the 14th year the company has received this award and it was presented by the Texas Association of Business and fellow sponsors in Austin.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location

TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

Kilgore College to hold COVID vaccine clinic on campus

KILGORE, Texas — UPDATE: Event canceled. Kilgore College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks Fitness Center on campus. The clinic will be hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and will offer the new...
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Hispanic Heritage: Get your groove on...it's time to salsa!

TYLER, Texas — As we wrap up our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we’re taking you to the islands of Cuba and Puerto Rico where salsa dancing first started. From what started as a new dance, Rob Nunziato, a salsa instructor, has made a living passion from salsa to keep him on his feet.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas folklórico dance group preserves Mexican culture step by step

TYLER, Texas — Ballet Folklorico Raíces became a reality four years ago when Sonia Trevizo decided to share her passion of dancing with the East Texas community. Baile folklorico is a traditional dance of zapateado, or basic footwork. The music style, costumes and dance style vary due to the representation of regions and states in Mexico.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy