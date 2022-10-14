Read full article on original website
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday
GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
Fall free bulky item collection set for Oct. 17-21
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on April 2022. The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are teaming up to collect bulky items for free from Oct. 17-21 in Tyler. Residents can place their bulky items on the curb this week from 6...
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
Austin Bank receives honor for its 14th consecutive year
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Austin Bank was recognized and honored as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Texas" for the year of 2022 at the Best Companies Gala on Oct. 6. This is the 14th year the company has received this award and it was presented by the Texas Association of Business and fellow sponsors in Austin.
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
A 'grande' problem: City of Tyler makes to improve safety at 'S-curve' on Grande Boulevard
TYLER, Texas — A stretch of road in Tyler could soon receive some new safety upgrades — but drivers and the city call the "S" curve on Grande Boulevard dangerous for two different reasons. The city says it’s the road conditions. Citizens say it’s not the road –...
COVID-19 federal funding to be used for business park in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court has approved using $4.5 million of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to construct a road for a new business park. The Tyler Economic Development Council has found 412 acres south of Interstate 20, west of Highway 155 and...
Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said. The...
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Kilgore College to hold COVID vaccine clinic on campus
KILGORE, Texas — UPDATE: Event canceled. Kilgore College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks Fitness Center on campus. The clinic will be hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and will offer the new...
Hispanic Heritage: Get your groove on...it's time to salsa!
TYLER, Texas — As we wrap up our Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, we’re taking you to the islands of Cuba and Puerto Rico where salsa dancing first started. From what started as a new dance, Rob Nunziato, a salsa instructor, has made a living passion from salsa to keep him on his feet.
Texas Rose Festival celebrates annual luncheons with Kansas City Chiefs CEO, White House historian
TYLER, Texas — Organizers honored their special guest luncheon speakers Friday as they spoke about the importance of the Texas Rose Festival, an event celebrating Tyler's staple rose industry. Those who were at the men's luncheon got the opportunity to hear from none other than Kansas City Chiefs CEO...
East Texas folklórico dance group preserves Mexican culture step by step
TYLER, Texas — Ballet Folklorico Raíces became a reality four years ago when Sonia Trevizo decided to share her passion of dancing with the East Texas community. Baile folklorico is a traditional dance of zapateado, or basic footwork. The music style, costumes and dance style vary due to the representation of regions and states in Mexico.
MIRACLE MOMENT: La Invasora Radiothon raising funds for miracle children in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For 10 years now, La Invasora 96.7 has hosted a radiothon to raise funds for the Children's Miracle Network. "Our Hispanic community has done a great job raising $800,000 in 10 years," said Meño Yañez, La Invasora radio host. Yañez said the radio station...
Dallas man seeks quilt created by enslaved East Texans currently housed in British museum
LEIGH, Texas — A Dallas man with East Texas roots is on a mission to bring back a quilt made by enslaved people on a plantation just outside of Marshall that's currently housed in a British museum. Eric Williams began his journey back to East Texas as he was...
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center gets strange with Stranger Things
LONGVIEW, Texas — When you walk into the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, you may notice something a little 'strange'. The center is doing a promotion in hopes of getting more animals adopted. “Every fall, we look for opportunities to find ways to boost our adoptions,” said Chris...
Part of MLK Jr. Boulevard in Tyler to become single lane in both directions of traffic
TYLER, Texas — New traffic pattern on MLK Jr. Boulevard between West Gentry Parkway and North Broadway Avenue in Tyler. According to a City of Tyler Police Department Facebook post, cars will drive one-lane in each direction, center turn-lane, and on-street bike lanes.
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
WE'RE BACK! CBS19 to host 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31
TYLER, Texas — We're back! It's time for CBS19's 2nd annual Trunk-or-Treat!. Stop by the CBS19 studios, located at 2211 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler, on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. to make sure your little ghosts and goblins get their share of the loot!. Vehicles will need...
