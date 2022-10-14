Read full article on original website
Spud Kings host meet and greet at Melaleuca Field to connect with the community
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time, members of the community got the chance to meet the Idaho Falls Spud Kings Wednesday afternoon. In the midst of a 19-game road trip to begin the season, the team hosted a meet and greet at Melaleuca Field to connect with the fanbase.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Mule deer doe found shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho
INKOM — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in Southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11.
Old Dominion coming to Idaho Falls
Old Dominion will be making a stop at Hero Arena inside the new Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls for a show on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The post Old Dominion coming to Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Big Game hunters – know the rules for motorized travel in some big game hunting units
It's a hunters' responsibility to know and understand the motorized hunting rule when hunting big game in certain game management units. The post Big Game hunters – know the rules for motorized travel in some big game hunting units appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello altering 6th Avenue to create street parking for county business
POCATELLO — With an eye on safety and convenience, additional street parking will be created near the Bannock County offices on 6th Avenue. At a recent meeting, the Pocatello City Council voted unanimously to vacate a 300-foot portion of 6th Avenue between East Clark and East Center Street, according to a new release from Bannock County. That portion of the road will be converted to one-way traffic, and diagonal parking will be added to serve the Bannock County Courthouse, Elections Office and Annex.
Carcass of big game animal left to waste
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.
Firefighters continue prescribed fire operations in Teton Canyon
DRIGGS Idaho — If Teton Valley residents are wondering where the smoke is coming from, don’t be concerned. According to Caribou Targhee National Forest, a team conducted a prescribed burn in Teton Canyon this past weekend. The team burned around 100 acres in Aspen, with the fire running...
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
The Sodamix in Pocatello wants to give you free cookies
POCATELLO — The Sodamix — self-proclaimed home of “The Cookie” — wants you to try it for free. With its official ribbon-cutting happening Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., The Sodamix at 4185 Pole Line Road in Pocatello is giving away free chocolate chip cookies to all visitors between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage
IDAHO FALLS — Parks in Idaho Falls are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents. The Idaho Falls City Council amended the city’s parks ordinance to establish the curfew for parks spaces and cemeteries during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The ordinance also sets a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters and amenities currently utilized on a first-come-first-served basis.
Idaho Falls man reportedly attacked car repossession crew with knife
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly drew a knife while confronting several people attempting to repossess a car. The crew were at the home of Timothy William Stanton, 49, and reportedly had a notarized order to take the 2006 Dodge Ram. They told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that Stanton approached them with the knife and slashed one of the tires on the truck.
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
That social media post about a young man without ID hit by a car in Idaho Falls? It’s fake, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — The story is startling and concerning. A young man without ID is hit by a car in Idaho Falls and left unconscious. He’s taken to a local hospital and nobody knows who he is. A photo of the man shows him in a hospital bed...
Fifth annual Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley to open Thursday in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Haunted Hollow Family Spook Alley is set to open for its fifth season on Thursday. Alisha Isaacson, who operates Haunted Hollow, started the event to create a more family-friendly Halloween attraction. “We aim to do a more family-friendly attraction without gore or blood,” she said. Isaacson said she does this with the...
DEQ preparing draft 401 water quality certification for County Line Hydroelectric Facility
The proposed facility would be located on the Snake River in Jefferson and Bonneville counties. The post DEQ preparing draft 401 water quality certification for County Line Hydroelectric Facility appeared first on Local News 8.
Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
Bingham County officials call for coroner to resign
BLACKFOOT — Bingham County officials are calling for the resignation of Coroner James Roberts after he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. In a letter released Monday afternoon, county commissioners, the prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, treasurer and assessor all called for Roberts to step down. “The Coroner’s Office plays a...
